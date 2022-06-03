MLB World Series Odds And Power Rankings: Blue Jays Red Hot

The Toronto Blue Jays are the hottest team in MLB and are slowly getting back into World Series contender territory in June.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +400 (Last week: +460, #1)

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t have a banner week, getting swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, they picked up a victory on Thursday against the New York Mets in what could have been a playoff preview.

2. New York Yankees +650 (Last week: +600, #2)

The Bronx Bombers have continued to be one of the most stable franchises in baseball this season, posting a 7-3 record over their past ten games, including a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.

3. New York Mets +700 (Last week: +850, #4)

Pete Alonso and the Mets found a way to increase their NL East lead to 9.5 games, which is a daunting margin for the rest of the division to close.

4. Houston Astros +750 (Last week: +800, #3)

The Houston Astros extended slugger Yordan Alvarez to a six-year contract on Friday, while the team has won four straight games. The Astros posted a 7-3 record over their past ten to sit atop the AL West.

5. Toronto Blue Jays +950 (Last week: +1000, #5)

The Toronto Blue Jays have won 12 of their past 15, including sweeps of the Angels and Chicago White Sox. This weekend, they’ll face a key test against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins. The Jays’ bats have come alive, improving their record to 30-20.

6. Milwaukee Brewers +1200 (Last week: +1100, #6)

Corbin Burnes is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers have a three-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for the top spot in the NL Central.

7. San Diego Padres +1500 (Last week: +1700, #7)

It wasn’t a great week for the San Diego Padres, who lost four straight games and seven of their last ten. Even with the skid, the Padres still sit with the National Leagues’ best wild card position (as of June 3).

8. (Tie) Atlanta Braves +2000 (Last week: +1700, #7)

The Atlanta Braves finally show some consistency, posting a 6-4 record over their past ten games. The World Series champs are just three games back of a wild card spot.

8. (Tie) Chicago White Sox +2000 (Last week: +2000, #9)

The White Sox have dealt with injuries and inconsistencies to most of their offense this season, which has them three games below .500 and 4-6 over their past ten.

10. (Tie) Los Angeles Angels +2500 (Last week: +2000, #9)

After a great start to the season, Shohei Ohtani and the Angels have faltered over the past few weeks, losing eight straight games and falling 6.5 games back of the division-leading Astros.

10. (Tie) Tampa Bay Rays +2500 (Last week: +2500, #11)

There’s a legitimate argument that the Tampa Bay Rays are too low on this list, boasting a 30-21 record, including going 6-4 over their past ten. At +2500, the Rays have some of the best value to win the World Series.

10. (Tie) St. Louis Cardinals +2500 (Last week: +3500, #15)

The Cardinals have made their first appearance in the top ten, and a lot of that is due to the play of Paul Goldschmidt. He’s hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs this season. The Cards are 29-22 and have a +45 run differential.

The current World Series Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook: