MLB World Series Odds And Power Rankings: Yankees Stay Hot

The New York Yankees have the league’s best record, which has them with the second-best World Series odds. Even with the Yankees streaking, the top overall spot still belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the question is for how long?

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +450 (Last week: +460, #1)

Over the past week, the Dodgers have posted a 5-2 record, including series victories over the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies. After beating the Arizona Diamondbacks last night, LA continues to separate itself from the pack in the NL West.

2. New York Yankees +600 (Last week: +600, #2)

The Bronx Bombers boast the best record in baseball at 32-13 and are coming off a week where they won a series against the Baltimore Orioles, lost one to the Chicago White Sox, and got off to a good start against the Tampa Bay Rays with a victory in their opener last night. This Yankees team should be seen as a real threat this season.

3. Houston Astros +800 (Last week: +900, #4)

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros are hanging around in the race for top World Series odds. The Astros have seen their odds improve over the past week from +900 to +800. Houston’s ace has been sensational atop the team’s rotation, where Verlander has posted a 6-1 record with a 1.22 ERA, which has him with the best AL Cy Young odds at +450.

4. New York Mets +850 (Last week: +800, #3)

The Mets continue to boast a big lead atop the NL East, with a 29-17 record, and a 7.5-game cushion. The Mets have played six games over the past week, posting a 3-3 record with a series victory over the Colorado Rockies and losing two of three against the San Francisco Giants.

5. Toronto Blue Jays +1000 (Last week: +1000, #5)

It’s been a weird start for the Toronto Blue Jays, who’ve mostly been carried by their starting pitching, which is quite the contrast to what many expected would be one of the top offenses in baseball. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needs to get going, only posting a .815 OPS through 156 at-bats.

6. Milwaukee Brewers +1100 (Last week: +1200, #6)

The Milwaukee Brewers are visiting the St. Louis Cardinals for a big four-game weekend series, and they got off to a great start with a 4-3 victory last night. The Brewers are first in the NL Central with a 4.5-game over the Cardinals. Milwaukee’s 29-16 record is good for the second-best in the National League.

7. (Tie) Atlanta Braves +1700 (Last week: +1500, #7)

After winning the World Series last season, there hasn’t been a lot to get excited about with the Atlanta Braves through the first two months. They boast a 21-24 record but are 3.5-games back of a playoff spot. Atlanta can only go up from here.

7. (Tie) San Diego Padres +1700 (Last week: +1800, #9)

Even after losing two straight contests, Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres have been one of the most consistent teams in baseball to start the year. San Deigo’s 28-16 record has them two games back of the powerhouse Dodgers in the NL West. The Padres have gone 7-3 over their past ten and should continue feasting against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend.

9. (Tie) Los Angeles Angels +2000 (Last week: +1800, #9)

There were plenty of question marks surrounding the Los Angeles Angels pitching staff headed into this season. However, they’ve been a bright spot through May, leading the Angels to a 27-19 record, good for second in the AL West behind the Houston Astros. If Mike Trout continues to hit like he is and the Angels pitching staff gives them this type of results, LA will be a tough out in the AL.

9. (Tie) Chicago White Sox +2000 (Last week: +1700, #8)

The Chicago White Sox are hanging around in the AL Central, but they’re still 4.5-games back of the division-leading Minnesota Twins. There hasn’t been a lot of consistency for this White Sox team this season. Chicago has a .500 record on the year, despite having much higher expectations.

The current World Series Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook: