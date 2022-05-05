MLB World Series-Odds Power Rankings: Angels Continue Rising

Overview

Multiple teams have risen in the World Series odds power rankings and consequently, some have fallen, with the New York Yankees on the rise, while the Chicago Chicago White Sox find themselves on the decline.

You’re beginning to see some of the top contenders for the World Series separate themselves from the pack, but you’re also noticing some teams that were expected to do well, have slow starts to the season.

Below in detail are the current top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +450 (Last week: +460, #1)

The Dodgers have continued on with their hot start to the season, where they boast a record of 16-7, which currently has them on top of the NL West. The scary thing about the Dodgers is that no one is currently off to a hot start offensively, with the leader in the clubhouse being Freddie Freeman, with an OPS of .869.

2. /Tie Toronto Blue Jays +800 (Last week: +800, #3)

Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays just lost their first series of the season to the red-hot New York Yankees, who took two of three games. Bo Bichette is off to a quiet start to the season, but George Springer has been very good with six home runs and OPS of .858.

2. /Tie New York Yankees +800 (Last week: +1000, #5)

The Yankees have been the hottest team in baseball over the last couple of weeks, with their 11-game win streak snapped last night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aaron Judge bet on himself and is on pace for 61 home runs, so it’s safe to say he made the right call.

4. New York Mets +900 (Last week: +750, #2)

The Mets saw themselves all the way up at number two last week, and still have an impressive 6-4 record over their last ten games. New York’s starting pitching has been dominant early on, with five starters boasting an ERA under 3.30 even without ace Jacob deGrom.

5. Houston Astros +1100 (Last week: +950, #4)

Jose Altuve and the Astros have hung around the top-five early on this season and they continue to be a team that can make noise as the season progresses. Houston has now won three straight games and also boasts a record of 7-3 over their last ten.

6. Milwaukee Brewers +1300 (Last week: +1300, #7)

The Brewers continue to truck along with their great pitching and timely hitting, sitting atop the NL Central with a record of 17-8 on the year, including an 8-2 stretch over their last ten games.

7. /Tie Atlanta Braves +1500 (Last week: +1400, #8)

Ronald Acuna Jr. is back in business for the Braves and that’s good news for the defending World Series Champions, as Atlanta has gotten off to a slow start to the year though, where they sit at just 12-15.

7. /Tie San Francisco Giants +1500 (Last week: +2000, #10)

San Francisco went into the year with high expectations but have only been solid to start the year. They boast a record of 14-10 and sit in a tie for third in the NL West, with some question marks about how sustainable their success was last season.

7. /Tie San Diego Padres +1500 (Last week: +2000), #10)

Even without their superstar infielder Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres have gotten off to a really good start to 2022 as they sit in second in the NL West at 16-9. Manny Machado is on a tear to begin this season, hitting .365 with five home runs and an OPS of 1.030.

10. /Tie Los Angeles Angels +2000 (Last week: +3500, #15)

Shohei Ohtani and the Angels are the list’s biggest risers, seeing their World Series Odds increase from +3500, to +2000 this week. The Angels have posted an impressive record of 16-10 begin the season, as they sit in first place in the AL West.

10. /Tie Chicago White Sox +2000 (Last week: +1200, #6)

It’s no secret that it’s been a struggle to start the season for the White Sox, where they have a record of 11-13 but they have now won three straight. Runs have come few and far between for Chicago and they’ll need that to pick up if they have hopes of climbing the ranks again.

10. /Tie Tampa Bay Rays +2000 (Last week: +1700, #9)

Nobody is talking about the Rays and that’s just the way they like it. They’ve won three games in a row and are off to a solid start to the season with a record of 15-10.

The current World Series Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook: