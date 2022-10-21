MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Astros Reign Superior

After taking a 2-0 series lead over the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros remain the favorites to capture the World Series.

Below are the top World Series odds for each playoff team remaining from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Houston Astros (-125)

For the first time this season, a team has crossed the plus-money line and now sits as the prohibitive favorite to capture the World Series. The two teams with the best records reside in the American League, so it’s not hard to see why the eventual winner of the ALCS would be a sizable favorite entering the World Series.

The Astros have proven they have few flaws and boast some high-quality arms in their starting rotation, including two of the likely top five in the AL Cy Young voting. In addition, the Astros have a potent lineup and a bullpen that is lights out. Of course, a team can get hot in a seven-game series and ruin everything, but it’s hard to ignore what the Astros are doing right now after posting a 5-0 record to begin their postseason. You might not love the price of -125, but that number will only continue rising with the more success they have in the playoffs.

2. (Tie) San Diego Padres (+370)

It’s a surprise to see the San Diego Padres with home-field advantage in the NLCS as a five seed in the National League, but they earned it with series victories over the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. Entering the postseason, it was expected to be a quick out for the Friars, but that hasn’t been the case. Plus, they’ve started to play up to the level many people envisioned they were capable of after their big splashes at the trade deadline.

The Padres are headed to Philadelphia tied at one in the NLCS and are priced at +370 to win the World Series. They have a strong rotation and are getting timely hitting, meaning this could be a sneaky attractive price to attack.

2. (Tie) Philadelphia Phillies (+370)

With the Philadelphia Phillies deadlocked at one in the NLCS and headed home, there’s some positivity surrounding them. With a rotation that has two bonafide top-of-the-rotation arms and an offense that has shown it can get hot at the right time, the Phillies are a team on the rise, currently sharing +370 odds to win the World Series with the Padres.

The Padres might have a deeper overall roster, but that doesn’t take away what this Phillies team has accomplished and can still accomplish in the postseason. If some of their bats continue rising to the occasion, this team will be a hard out in a seven-game set.

4. New York Yankees (+800)

After falling behind 2-o in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, things look rather grim for the New York Yankees. They’ve been in both games, which should help them feel comfortable as they head home to Yankee Stadium. Still, there’s a big uphill climb ahead for the Bronx Bombers, but the one thing they have going for them is that their big horses are set to get the ball for Games 3 and 4, likely giving them an advantage on the hill in those matchups.

Things are bleak, but if you get out ahead of the Yankees, potentially winning Game 3 with the ace on the mound, the price for them should rise, meaning siding with the value number at +800 is something bettors should be intrigued by.

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook