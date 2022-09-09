MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Braves Continue Rising

The National League is packed at the top with good teams, and the Atlanta Braves are right in the mix as they look to repeat as World Series champions.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +320 (Last week: +290, #1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers comfortably hold the best record in MLB and have continued to play solid baseball over their past ten games with a 6-4 record. Once the playoffs arrive, this will undoubtedly be the team to beat.

2. Houston Astros +410 (Last week: +380, #2)

Owners of the best record in the American League, the Houston Astros mean business and have continued their elite play down the stretch, where they own a 7-3 record over their past ten games and lead the AL West by eleven.

3. New York Mets +480 (Last week: +480, #3)

Even though the Atlanta Braves have made things interesting in the NL East, there’s still a sizable gap between the two clubs with their World Series odds, likely boiling down to a team having to go head-to-head with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in a potential playoff series.

4. New York Yankees +500 (Last week: +480, #3)

It’s been somewhat better for the New York Yankees after taking three of four from the Minnesota Twins, but they’ve still seen their AL East lead decrease to just 4.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays with 24 games left.

5. Atlanta Braves +750 (Last week: +1200, #5)

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves have once again found themselves in a dog fight atop the NL East, which has the Atlanta Braves entering action on Friday sitting just half a game behind the Mets for the division lead after winning seven straight games.

6. Toronto Blue Jays +1800 (Last week: +2100, #6)

The Toronto Blue Jays have continued to see their World Series odds bet down over the last week after taking three of four against the Baltimore Orioles and solidifying their position in the Wild Card standings.

7. St. Louis Cardinals +2200 (Last week: +2100, #7)

National League MVP front runner Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games. They boast a sizable eight-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

8. Seattle Mariners +2700 (Last week: +2800, #8)

The Seattle Mariners have remained one of MLB’s most consistent teams in the second half of the season, posting an 8-2 record over their past ten games and holding the second Wild Card spot in the American League.

9. (Tie) San Diego Padres +3100 (Last week: +2800, #8)

After a strong few weeks of play, the San Diego Padres have found their way back to owning the second Wild Card position in the National League and have posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games.

9. (Tie) Tampa Bay Rays +3100 (Last week: +3400, #10)

Even with the Tampa Bay Rays finding themselves in the top Wild Card position in the American League, they still find their odds down in a tie for ninth, but they were bet down over the last week from +3400 to +3100.

9. (Tie) Philadelphia Phillies +3100 (Last week: +3500, unranked)

Things have not been going well for the Philadelphia Phillies in September, and they’ve dropped to the third Wild Card spot in the National League while posting a poor record of 3-7 over their past ten games.

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook