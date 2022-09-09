BETTING MLB
11:00 AM, September 9, 2022

MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Braves Continue Rising

Zachary Cook Zachary Cook

The National League is packed at the top with good teams, and the Atlanta Braves are right in the mix as they look to repeat as World Series champions.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +320 (Last week: +290, #1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers comfortably hold the best record in MLB and have continued to play solid baseball over their past ten games with a 6-4 record. Once the playoffs arrive, this will undoubtedly be the team to beat. 

2. Houston Astros +410 (Last week: +380, #2)

Owners of the best record in the American League, the Houston Astros mean business and have continued their elite play down the stretch, where they own a 7-3 record over their past ten games and lead the AL West by eleven. 

3. New York Mets +480 (Last week: +480, #3)

Even though the Atlanta Braves have made things interesting in the NL East, there’s still a sizable gap between the two clubs with their World Series odds, likely boiling down to a team having to go head-to-head with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in a potential playoff series. 

4. New York Yankees +500 (Last week: +480, #3)

It’s been somewhat better for the New York Yankees after taking three of four from the Minnesota Twins, but they’ve still seen their AL East lead decrease to just 4.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays with 24 games left. 

5. Atlanta Braves +750 (Last week: +1200, #5)

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves have once again found themselves in a dog fight atop the NL East, which has the Atlanta Braves entering action on Friday sitting just half a game behind the Mets for the division lead after winning seven straight games. 

6. Toronto Blue Jays +1800 (Last week: +2100, #6)

The Toronto Blue Jays have continued to see their World Series odds bet down over the last week after taking three of four against the Baltimore Orioles and solidifying their position in the Wild Card standings. 

7. St. Louis Cardinals +2200 (Last week: +2100, #7)

National League MVP front runner Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games. They boast a sizable eight-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. 

8. Seattle Mariners +2700 (Last week: +2800, #8)

The Seattle Mariners have remained one of MLB’s most consistent teams in the second half of the season, posting an 8-2 record over their past ten games and holding the second Wild Card spot in the American League. 

9. (Tie) San Diego Padres +3100 (Last week: +2800, #8)

After a strong few weeks of play, the San Diego Padres have found their way back to owning the second Wild Card position in the National League and have posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games. 

9. (Tie) Tampa Bay Rays +3100 (Last week: +3400, #10)

Even with the Tampa Bay Rays finding themselves in the top Wild Card position in the American League, they still find their odds down in a tie for ninth, but they were bet down over the last week from +3400 to +3100. 

9. (Tie) Philadelphia Phillies +3100 (Last week: +3500, unranked)

Things have not been going well for the Philadelphia Phillies in September, and they’ve dropped to the third Wild Card spot in the National League while posting a poor record of 3-7 over their past ten games. 

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Current Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers 320
Houston Astros 410
New York Mets 480
New York Yankees 500
Atlanta Braves 750
Toronto Blue Jays 1800
St. Louis Cardinals 2200
Seattle Mariners 2700
San Diego Padres 3100
Tampa Bay Rays 3100
Philadelphia Phillies 3100
Cleveland Guardians 5500
Chicago White Sox 8500
Minnesota Twins 10000
Milwaukee Brewers 10000
Baltimore Orioles 21000
Arizona Diamondbacks 200000
Boston Red Sox 200000
San Francisco Giants 300000
Texas Rangers 500000
Miami Marlins 500000
Oakland Athletics 500000
Cincinnati Reds 500000
Chicago Cubs 500000
Kansas City Royals 500000
Pittsburgh Pirates 500000
Los Angeles Angels 500000
Detroit Tigers 500000
Colorado Rockies 500000
Washington Nationals 500000