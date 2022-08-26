MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Braves Continue Rising

The Los Angeles Dodgers still have the highest odds of winning the World Series, but the defending champion Atlanta Braves are also making a push.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +300 (Last week: +310, #1)

There’s not much that the Los Angeles Dodgers can do wrong right now. They own the best record in baseball by 6.5 games and hold an absurd 19.5-game lead in the NL West. The Dodgers are real, but their biggest challenge will be finding the motivation to win games in September.

2. Houston Astros +370 (Last week: +380, #2)

The Houston Astros are picking up steam and have won four straight games, which has led them to hold a 3.5-game advantage over the New York Yankees for the top seed in the American League. Justin Verlander continues to be dominant on the mound and is headed towards another AL Cy Young award.

3. New York Yankees +450 (Last week: +440, #3)

After slumping for the majority of August, the New York Yankees have finally found another gear and are amidst a good stretch of baseball. The Bronx Bombers have now won four straight games, and they’ll have an opportunity to continue that streak against the lowly Oakland Athletics this weekend.

4. New York Mets +600 (Last week: +550, #4)

Even though the New York Mets haven’t been playing poorly of late, they’ve only posted a 5-5 record over their past ten games and have seen their lead atop the NL East shrivel to just two games over the surging Atlanta Braves.

5. Atlanta Braves +1000 (Last week: +1300, #5)

Time and time again, it looks like the Mets are about to run away with the NL East division crown, but the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves always have something to say about that. The Braves are 8-2 over their past ten and have cut the deficit to just two games.

6. Toronto Blue Jays +1700 (Last week: +1700, #6)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays have seen their World Series odds remain unchanged. They are coming off an impressive sweep over the Boston Red Sox and still hold the second Wild Card position in the American League.

7. (Tie) San Diego Padres +2500 (Last week: +1700, #6)

After being the most active team in baseball at the trade deadline, the results haven’t paid off for the San Diego Padres, and they’ve seen their World Series odds continue to tumble. The Padres still own the third Wild Card spot in the National League but aren’t inspiring any confidence.

7. (Tie) St. Louis Cardinals +2500 (Last week: +3200, #8)

Even though the St. Louis Cardinals weren’t as active as the Padres at the trade deadline, they did acquire some starting pitching, including lefthander Jordan Montgomery who’s made four starts and has a flawless 0.35 ERA. A six-game lead in the NL Central has seen the Cards’ odds move from +3200 to +2500.

9. Philadelphia Phillies +3500 (Last week: +3200, #8)

The Philadelphia Phillies are comfortably sitting in the second Wild Card position in the National League and are about to get a jolt to their lineup on Friday night when they welcome the return of Bryce Harper to their lineup.

10. Seattle Mariners +3800 (Last week: +3300, unranked)

Consistency has been a strong point of the Seattle Mariners in August, and they now boast a 2.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles for the final Wild Card position in the American League.

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook: