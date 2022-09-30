MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros Lead

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are set to enter the postseason as the two teams with the shortest World Series odds.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +290 (Last week: +310, #1)

It’s hard not to be impressed with what the Los Angeles Dodgers have accomplished this season, and there’s no doubt this team will be one of the most challenging outs once the playoffs begin.

2. Houston Astros +380 (Last week: +400, #2)

The Houston Astros have run away with the top seed in the American League, entering that side of the bracket as the team to beat after making an appearance in the Fall Classic last season.

3. (Tie) New York Yankees +500 (Last week: +500, #3)

Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris with his 61st home run of the season, and the New York Yankees are surging into the postseason, most recently taking two-of-three games from the Toronto Blue Jays.

3. (Tie) New York Mets +500 (Last week: +550, #4)

What’s interesting about the New York Mets odds is that they are much shorter than the Atlanta Braves, despite only holding a one-game lead entering their weekend series, which could determine the NL East winner.

5. Atlanta Braves +950 (Last week: +900, #5)

The Atlanta Braves will enter their weekend series with an opportunity to make a statement in the NL East against the Mets. There’s likely some value in their current odds of +950 capture back-to-back World Series.

6. St. Louis Cardinals +1700 (Last week: +2200, #7)

It was a positive week for the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw Albert Pujols mash his 700th home run last Friday before the Red Birds ultimately clinched the NL Central and number three seed in the National League.

7. Toronto Blue Jays +2000 (Last week: +1500, #6)

The Toronto Blue Jays find themselves outside the top six in World Series odds for the first time in a while. The Blue Jays still occupy the top Wild Card position and should be a tough out once the postseason hits.

8. Seattle Mariners +2600 (Last week: +2000, #8)

The Seattle Mariners are closing in on locking up their first playoff berth since 2002 and overtook the Tampa Bay Rays for the second Wild Card position in the American League on Thursday night.

9. (Tie) Cleveland Guardians +3200 (Last week: +3200, #9)

It’s difficult not to be impressed with the Cleveland Guardians, who’re closing in on 90 wins and have one of the most formidable rotations entering postseason play as the AL’s third seed.

9. (Tie) Tampa Bay Rays +3200 (Last week: +3200, #10)

There’s never really a good time to struggle, but the Tampa Bay Rays can’t be happy with how their season is winding down. The Rays have posted a 3-7 record over their past ten games and have fallen into the third Wild Card position.

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook