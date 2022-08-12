MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers Gaining Steam

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on a roll in August and have now won an MLB-best ten straight games. With the way the Dodgers are currently hitting and pitching, it’s hard to see them not comfortably holding this top position the rest of the way.
2. Houston Astros +390 (Last week: +430, #3)
For the first time in a long time, the Houston Astros have leapfrogged their way to the number two World Series odds in MLB. Heading into action on Friday, the Astros now hold the best record in the American League, which is why they’ve overtaken the New York Yankees.
3. New York Yankees +420 (Last week: +330, #1)
The New York Yankees are slumping through the dog days of summer, and oddsmakers are starting to notice. The Bronx Bombers fell from the top odds last week to number three this week. That might not be a huge deal, but there’s no doubt the Yankees need to figure things out and get out of their current struggles.
4. New York Mets +470 (Last week: +600, #4)
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have surpassed the Yanks in terms of record, but they still haven’t eclipsed them in their World Series odds. The Mets have still won six straight games and boast a seven-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
5. Atlanta Braves +1300 (Last week: +1200, #6)
Before a big five-game series with the New York Mets, the Braves were in the conversation and coming for the NL East crown. The Mets getting hot and the Braves posting a 5-5 record over their past ten games has seen the Braves’ divisional hopes deteriorate.
6. San Diego Padres +1400 (Last week: +1000, #5)
After having a massive trade deadline and adding stars such as Juan Soto and Josh Hader, things haven’t gone swimmingly for the San Diego Padres as they look to gel and increase their lead in the National League Wild Card race.
7. Toronto Blue Jays +1700 (Last week: +1500, #7)
After a hot start post-All-Star break for the Toronto Blue Jays, it’s been a mixed bag for Canada’s team over the last week of games, which has seen them post a 5-5 record over their past ten and fall out of the top Wild Card spot in the American League.
8. (Tie) St. Louis Cardinals +3000 (Last week: +3500, #9)
If the St. Louis Cardinals have hopes of capturing the NL Central, they’ll need to play better against the basement dwellers in the National League, which saw them drop two-of-three games to the Colorado Rockies ahead of their massive weekend series with the Milwaukee Brewers.
With the recent struggles of the Blue Jays, the Seattle Mariners have crept in and taken over the top Wild Card position in the American League. A big series win over the spiraling Yankees has led the Mariners to a 6-4 record over their past ten games.
10. Philadelphia Phillies +3500 (Last week: +5500, unranked)
The Philadelphia Phillies are a team to watch in the National League right now and have been playing some great baseball of late. The Phillies own an 8-2 record over their past ten games and will get set for a big weekend series with the powerhouse Mets.
