The New York Yankees have been red-hot, but the Los Angeles Dodgers still haven’t been unseated as the team with the best odds to win the World Series.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +370 (Last week: +380, #1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers got back on track late this week after defeating the Los Angeles Angels in a two-game series, where they held them to just one run. The bats are still a concern right now, but there’s a lot of talent here that should find a way to get going soon.

2. New York Yankees +500 (Last week: +500, #2)

It’s going to be interesting to see what the New York Yankees need to do to get on LA’s level in terms of World Series odds. The Bronx Bombers have won seven straight games heading into their weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays and are 9-1 over their last ten.

3. Houston Astros +700 (Last week: +750, #3)

It’s hard not to be impressed with what the Houston Astros are doing right now, sitting atop the NL West by nine games over the Texas Rangers on June 17th. It was evident the Astros would be good this year, but the rest of the AL West certainly hasn’t lived up to expectations yet.

4. New York Mets +750 (Last week: +750, #3)

It’s not like the New York Mets are playing bad baseball right now, it’s more so that the teams behind them (Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies) are on fire, as their lead in the NL East has shrunk to 4.5-games, but there’s still a lot to like about this baseball club.

5. Toronto Blue Jays +1100 (Last week: +1000, #5)

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting set to host the New York Yankees for an important three-game weekend series from the Rogers Center. The Jays are 6-4 over their last ten games but will need their best effort of the season during this series to help close the gap in the AL East.

6. San Diego Padres +1300 (Last week: +1500, #7)

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres have won four straight games and quietly sit in first place in the NL West with a 0.5-game lead over the Dodgers. There was an expectation that this team would be good, but it’s noteworthy that this is all happening without their star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

7. (Tie) Atlanta Braves +1500 (Last week: +1700, #7)

What the Atlanta Braves are doing right now is special. Heading into their weekend series with the Chicago Cubs, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves have won 14 straight baseball games and have closed the gap on the Mets atop the NL East to just 4.5-games.

7. (Tie) Milwaukee Brewers +1500 (Last week: +1200, #6)

The Milwaukee Brewers have been struggling in June and no longer hold the lead in the NL Central, with the St. Louis Cardinals owning the top spot by two games. A series against the Cincinnati Reds this weekend could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Brew Crew.

9. Chicago White Sox +2000 (Last week: +2000, #9)

The Chicago White Sox have quietly hung around in the AL Central race, winning three straight games as they sit just five games back of the Minnesota Twins. With the team getting healthier, will that spark a run for this talented squad?

10. Tampa Bay Rays +2500 (Last week: +2500, #10)

Not much has changed for the Tampa Bay Rays over the last week, but they did just get swept by the New York Yankees, which isn’t a good thing if you have futures on them to win the AL East. Boston is right on their heels for the second wild-card position in the AL, which should be a tight race for the remainder of the season.

