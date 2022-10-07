MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers Postseason Favorites

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to generate the most buzz heading into the postseason, being labeled the team to beat.

Below are the top World Series odds for each playoff team remaining from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (+300)

With the Dodgers getting a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the entirety of the postseason, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be entering the playoffs as the odds-on favorite after compiling 111 wins.

2. Houston Astros (+380)

The class of the American League, the Houston Astros, will be a problem and force again in the postseason. After falling short in the Fall Classic against the Atlanta Braves last year, the ‘Stros have unfinished business on their mind.

3. Atlanta Braves (+500)

It took a sweep during the second last series of the regular season, but the Atlanta Braves captured the NL East crown and will enter their title defense as the number two seed in the National League.

4. New York Yankees (+500)

After struggling for much of the second half, the New York Yankees enter the postseason playing some inspiring baseball and will be a tough out for whoever they match up with in the divisional round.

5. New York Mets (+950)

The regular season didn’t finish the way the New York Mets would have liked. Despite compiling 101 victories, the Metropolitans will be tasked with facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional round if they can advance from the Wild Card round.

6. Toronto Blue Jays (+1700)

There’s no doubt that the Toronto Blue Jays boast one of the most explosive offenses heading into the playoffs, but do they have enough depth in their starting rotation to make a move toward the World Series?

7. Tampa Bay Rays (+2000)

Despite entering the playoffs as the sixth seed in the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays still own the seventh-highest odds of the 12 teams entering the bracket as the postseason opens.

8. St. Louis Cardinals (+2500)

Three Wild Card teams are ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals with their World Series odds, even with winning their division. With a tight matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Red Birds with these odds.

9. Philadelphia Phillies (+2500)

Sitting in a tie with their Wild Card opponent, the Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies have a formidable rotation but have struggled with consistency on the road.

10. Cleveland Guardians (+3000)

Like the Cardinals, the Cleveland Guardians won their division but enter with worse World Series odds than their opponent, the Rays. It’s up to the Guardians to prove their run to the playoffs wasn’t because of a weak division.

11. Seattle Mariners (+3000)

The Seattle Mariners will have their hands full in the Wild Card round when they visit the big-bopping Blue Jays. A strong rotation and timely hitting will be keys to an M’s upset.

12. San Diego Padres (3500)

Drawing the toughest opening opponent in the Mets, the San Diego Padres are going to need a lot to go right for them in order to advance to the divisional round of the MLB playoffs.

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook