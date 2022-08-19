MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers Stay Hot

The Los Angeles Dodgers are doing everything they can to continue having the best record in baseball, and that’s kept their World Series odds atop the league.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +310 (Last week: +330, #1)

There’s not much to dislike about this Los Angeles Dodgers squad. They were the first team in MLB to hit 80 wins and own the best record in the league at 81-36, 5.5 games better than the second-place Houston Astros.

2. Houston Astros +380 (Last week: +390, #2)

There hasn’t been much direct competition in the AL West for the Astros, but they’ve still been very impressive this season. The team is starting to find consistent form again and are 7-3 over their past ten games, which has helped lead them to the best record in the American League.

3. New York Yankees +440 (Last week: +420, #3)

Things haven’t been going well for the New York Yankees of late, and that’s apparent in their 3-7 record over their past ten games. After a dramatic walk-off victory against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, the tide looked to be turning, but the Yanks followed that up by getting blown out by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

4. New York Mets +550 (Last week: +470, #4)

The NL East is again interesting after the New York Mets dropped three-of-four games to the Atlanta Braves. Pete Alonso’s squad still holds a 3.5-game lead, but the Mets will need to find another gear down the stretch to avoid dropping out of the top spot.

5. Atlanta Braves +1300 (Last week: +1300, #5)

After a big series victory over the NL East-leading Mets, the Atlanta Braves are again right back in the thick of competing for the division crown. Austin Riley and the Braves are red hot and have posted a 9-1 record over their past ten games.

6. (Tie) San Diego Padres +1700 (Last week: +1400, #6)

After the team pitched well in the first half, the rotation of the San Diego Padres has quietly been a concern of late, and that’s caused some mediocre play from a team that is much more talented than their recent record indicates.

6. (Tie) Toronto Blue Jays +1700 (Last week: +1700, #7)

The Toronto Blue Jays sit in a tie for the second Wild Card spot in the AL with the Tampa Bay Rays but have struggled against the Baltimore Orioles in two recent series. With that, the Jays still kicked off their series with the Yanks and recorded a dominant victory, so all is not grim.

8. (Tie) St. Louis Cardinals +3200 (Last week: +3000, #8)

After the All-Star break, everything has gone as planned for the St. Louis Cardinals, winning four straight with a 7-3 record over their past ten games. They’ve also increased their lead in the NL Central to three games over the Milwaukee Brewers.

8. (Tie) Milwaukee Brewers +3200 (Last week: +4500, Unranked)

The Milwaukee Brewers kicked off the week with a series against the powerhouse Dodgers, and they held their own, picking up a split in the four-game set. The Brew Crew still trails the Cards in the NL Central, but they have a series beginning tonight against the Chicago Cubs, which should play in their favor.

8. (Tie) Philadelphia Phillies +3200 (Last week: +3500, #10)

It’s hard to get a read on what the Philadelphia Phillies are as a team, and you’ll likely get a better idea once Bryce Harper returns from injury. They still hold the second Wild Card position in the National League and have stayed afloat without their top player.

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook: