MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers Team to Beat

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the team to beat, but the New York Mets have continued to climb the ranks over the last week and now sit tied for third.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +290 (Last week: +300, #1)

Even after losing a series with the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still the team to beat in baseball and have continued to see their odds bet down. With Clayton Kershaw returning from injury, the sky is the limit for this powerhouse team that’s already hit 90 wins.

2. Houston Astros +380 (Last week: +370, #2)

There hasn’t been a team in MLB that’s been having more quiet success than the Houston Astros. They played in the World Series last year and currently own the best record in the American League by a sizeable five games over the New York Yankees.

3. (Tie) New York Yankees +480 (Last week: +450, #3)

The New York Yankees have seen their AL East gap fall to single digits, and they now lead the Tampa Bay Rays by just six games, along with the Toronto Blue Jays by eight. If the Yankees don’t find some consistency down the stretch, they could be in trouble in this division race.

3. (Tie) New York Mets +480 (Last week: +600, #4)

One team on the rise after a big series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers is the New York Mets. Jacob deGrom’s squad has seen their World Series odds bet down over the last week from +600 to +480, showing that this team is a dangerous threat to win the Fall Classic.

5. Atlanta Braves +1200 (Last week: +1000, #5)

Spencer Strider recorded a historic performance on Thursday night which saw him break the single-game Atlanta Braves strikeout record with 16, and the Braves continue to be in the hunt for the NL East crown, sitting just three games back of the Mets.

6. (Tie) Toronto Blue Jays +2100 (Last week: +1700, #6)

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t play a lot of consistent baseball in August, and as a result, they find themselves in the third wild card position while sitting two games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the second spot. There’s too much talent on this team for them not to have a better overall record.

6. (Tie) St. Louis Cardinals +2100 (Last week: +2500, #7)

Entering action tonight, the St. Louis Cardinals currently own a 6.5-game lead on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. They will look to tack on some insurance over the weekend when they host their rivals, the Chicago Cubs, from Busch Stadium.

8. (Tie) San Diego Padres +2800 (Last week: +2500, #7)

It was hardly smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres in August, but they appear to have found their mojo. Juan Soto and the Padres have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games. They sit just half a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the second Wild Card position in the National League.

8. (Tie) Seattle Mariners +2800 (Last week: +3800, #10)

The Seattle Mariners have solidified their positioning in the AL Wild Card race over the last week and have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games, along with being winners of four straight overall. This recent streak has helped propel Seattle to the top Wild Card spot in the AL.

10. Tampa Bay Rays +3400 (Last week: +4500, unranked)

Despite some struggles throughout their season, the Tampa Bay Rays still find themselves in the second wild card spot in the AL while also cutting the Yankees’ lead down in the AL East to just six games.

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook