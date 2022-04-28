MLB World Series-Odds Power Rankings: Mets Make Big Jump

Overview

The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued as the favorite to win the World Series this season, but the New York Mets have accelerated their rise towards the top spot.

The Mets had the fourth-highest odds last week to win the World Series at +1200 and have since jumped to second overall at +750.

With a 14-6 record on the season and some encouraging news surrounding Jacob DeGrom, the Mets could be a force this season and someone that challenges the Dodgers for the NL crown. There still is no set timetable for the Mets ace to begin throwing, but any positive news surrounding one of the best pitchers of this generation is noteworthy.

Below in detail are the current top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +460 (Last week: +470, #1)

The Dodgers still boast the top World Series odds and it’s hard to see that changing much throughout the year. Mookie Betts & Company are off to a 12-6 start to the year and should continue to get better as the season progresses.

2. New York Mets +750 (Last week: +1200, #4)

Pete Alonso and the Mets have seen some line movement over the last week in terms of their World Series odds, going from +1200 to +750 after another strong week. Max Scherzer has fit in nicely, with three victories on the year and an ERA of 1.80.

3. Toronto Blue Jays +800 (Last week: +850, #2)

The Blue Jays actually saw some line movement in favor of their World Series odds as well, going from +850 to +800, just not as much as the Mets. Toronto sits at 12-7 on the year and Kevin Gausman has gotten off to a great start in a Blue Jays uniform, making four starts with an ERA of 2.19.

4. Houston Astros +950 (Last week: +1000, #3)

Houston has dealt with some injury concerns to start their season and ultimately have only been a mediocre team through 18 games with a .500 record. Justin Verlander hasn’t missed a beat after not pitching last season due to injuries, posting an ERA of 1.89 through three starts.

5. New York Yankees +1000 (Last week: +1200, #4)

The Yankees quietly sit atop the AL East and yet not a lot has gone right for them so far early this year. Anthony Rizzo has been on a tear to start the year with eight home runs and 18 RBI, which goes a long way when some of the big New York bats are slumping in comparison.

6. Chicago White Sox +1200 (Last week: +1200, #4)

It’s been a struggle to start the year for the White Sox, who boast a record of just 7-10. Despite their subpar play, there hasn’t been any line movement from their World Series odds, as they continue on this week at +1200.

7. Milwaukee Brewers +1300 (Last week: +1500, #8)

The Brewers have climbed one spot in the power rankings this week as they’ve seen some line movement, jumping from +1500 to +1300 with their World Series odds. Milwaukee has the pitching, but can they get the offense needed to win a weak NL Central?

8. Atlanta Braves +1400 (Last week: +1200, #4)

The Braves sit at just 8-11 on the year and have seen their World Series odds fall from +1200 to +1400 after sitting in the top four of the power rankings last week. Atlanta is set to welcome back Ronald Acuna Jr. to their lineup, which should help in multiple ways.

9. Tampa Bay Rays +1700 (Last week: +1500, #8)

Wander Franco has been great to start the year for the Rays, but Tampa Bay has still seen their odds fall from +1500 to +1700 in one week. They boast a 6-4 record over their last ten games and let’s be honest, it’s never smart to count this team out.

10. /Tie San Francisco Giants +2000 (Last week: +1500, #8)

The Giants continue to surprise people and maybe we’re at the point where what they’ve done shouldn’t be all that surprising. They sit with the best record in the NL West at 13-6. The surprising part here is that they’ve actually had some significant line movement in a negative way, going from +1500 last week to +2000 this week.

10. /Tie San Diego Padres +2000 (Last week: 1500, #8)

Much like the Giants, the Padres have also seen their odds fall from +1500 to +2000 over the last week. San Diego sits with a solid record of 12-7 through 19 games and will likely only get stronger as we move forward. After a winter filled with trade rumors surrounding Eric Hosmer, he’s quieted those with his play, hitting to the tune of a 1.069 OPS to start the year.

The current World Series Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook: