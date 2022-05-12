MLB World Series-Odds Power Rankings: Yankees Climbing
The New York Yankees have been one of the hottest teams in MLB, and they’ve taken over sole possession of the second-highest World Series odds as a result.
Below in detail are the current top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.
1. Los Angeles Dodgers +430 (Last week: +450, #1)
This feels like a forgone conclusion that the Dodgers are going to stick in this spot for the majority, if not the entirety of this season. With seven wins over their past 10, Los Angeles sits atop both the World Series odds list and the NL West at 20-9.
2. New York Yankees +750 (Last week: +800, #2)
The Yankees own the best record in baseball at 22-8 and have won three straight ball games, while also posting a record of 8-2 over their last ten. Aaron Judge has ten home runs, and Gerrit Cole appears to have figured things out with an ERA of 2.67.
3. New York Mets +800 (Last week: +900, #4)
Max Scherzer and the Mets have been very consistent to start the year, posting a 6-4 record over their last ten, while also boasting the best record in the NL East at 21-11. It’s not very often you see a team own a six-game lead atop their division in May, but that’s exactly what the Mets have.
4. Houston Astros +950 (Last week: +1100, #5)
If the Yankees don’t own the title for the hottest team in baseball, it would belong to the Astros, who’ve now won eight straight games and sit just a half-game behind the Los Angeles Angels for the top spot in the AL West.
5. Toronto Blue Jays +1000 (Last week: +800, #2)
It’s been somewhat of a struggle for the Blue Jays of late, losing three consecutive series and four games in a row. Bo Bichette is a big part of this team and he’s gotten off to a slow start with an OPS of just .654.
6. / Tie Atlanta Braves +1300 (Last week: +1500, #7)
Since the return of Ronald Acuna Jr., the Braves have been finding a little more consistency, but they still boast a record of just 15-17 on the campaign, which needs to be better with how talented this roster is.
6. / Tie Milwaukee Brewers +1300 (Last week: +1300, #6)
The Brewers own a two-game lead atop the NL Central but haven’t had a banner last ten days, where they sit at just 5-5. With that being said, it’s hard to argue with their 20-12 record, especially after Christian Yelich hit for the cycle this week.
8. Chicago White Sox +1500 (Last week: +2000, #10)
The White Sox got off to a poor start to the season, but have found their stride of late, posting an 8-2 record over their last ten games. It was only a matter of time before this team broke out, but it’s reassuring to see nonetheless.
9. / Tie Los Angeles Angels +2000 (Last week: +2000, #10)
Taylor Ward has been an impact player for the Angels to begin the season, recording an OPS of 1.199, to go along with seven home runs. The Angels may be for real this time around, where they own the top record in the AL West at 21-12.
9. / Tie San Diego Padres +2000 (Last week: +1500, #7)
Manny Machado is making an early case for the NL MVP, where he boasts an OPS of 1.085, which has led the Padres to a record of 20-12 in the difficult NL West.
9. / Tie Tampa Bay Rays +2000 (Last week: 2000, #10)
It’s becoming a common occurrence in this odds list where the Rays continue to hang around and play very solid baseball, going 7-3 over their last ten games and sitting at 19-13 on the season.
