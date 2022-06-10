The New York Yankees have continued to close the gap on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top odds to win the World Series this season.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +380 (Last week: +400, #1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won two straight games but are 4-6 over their last ten and haven’t been playing their best baseball of late. Even with that notion in mind, the Dodgers still saw their World Series odds increase this week from +400 to +380.

2. New York Yankees +500 (Last week: +650, #2)

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are still boasting the best record in baseball at 41-16, and as a result, they continue to rise up the World Series odds list, where they now sit at +500 after owning odds of +650 this time last week.

3. (Tie) Houston Astros +750 (Last week: +750, #4)

With the struggles of the Los Angeles Angels and no other teams making a push, the Houston Astros currently have the largest divisional lead in baseball, nine games in front of the next closest team, atop the AL West.

3. (Tie) New York Mets +750 (Last week: +700, #3)

The New York Mets have continued to stay afloat this year despite some injury troubles, but they might need to look in the rearview mirror now, with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies both surging.

5. Toronto Blue Jays +1000 (Last week: +950, #5)

Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays have cooled off a bit after their recent win streak but still boast a record of 7-3 over their last ten games, which is good for the second wild-card position in the American League.

6. Milwaukee Brewers +1200 (Last week: +1200, #6)

The Milwaukee Brewers retained their position with the sixth-best odds to win the World Series this year at +1200. Still, they’ve been struggling of late, losing six straight games overall, including back-t0-back series to the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres.

7. San Diego Padres +1500 (Last week: +1500, #7)

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres have hung around in the NL West with the recent Dodgers struggles, and they now sit just two games back for the division lead. The Padres will look to gain ground with a nice matchup this weekend against the Colorado Rockies.

8. Atlanta Braves +1700 (Last week: +2000, #7)

The defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves have finally hit their stride and broken out, winning eight straight games, as they now occupy a playoff spot in the National League. Keep in mind the Braves have also shrunk New York’s lead atop the NL East to 6.5 games.

9. Chicago White Sox +2000 (Last week: +2000, #9)

The Chicago White Sox still own a sub-.500 record at 26-29 as they enter a weekend home series against the Texas Rangers. With injuries and inconsistencies, it might not be long before this team finds itself out of the top ten.

10. Tampa Bay Rays +2500 (Last week: +2500, #10)

Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays are coming off a sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals and will look to use that momentum as they face off with the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins this weekend.

World Series Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook: