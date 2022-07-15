MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Yankees, Dodgers & Astros Bet Down

After another week of action, the New York Yankees have continued their reign at the top of the MLB World Series odds rankings over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. New York Yankees +300 (Last week: +450, #2)

Despite having MLB’s best record at 62-27, the New York Yankees are just 4-6 over their last ten games, including a stunning series defeat to the lowly Cincinnati Reds this week. It’s hardly a time to panic, but the Yankees will likely want to win a series over their biggest rivals, the Boston Red Sox, ahead of the All-Star break.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +350 (Last week: +440, #1)

After a lackluster end to June, July has been a completely different story for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mookie Betts has continued to rake for LA, while the team is now 9-1 over their last ten contests after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series.

3. Houston Astros +500 (Last week: +700, #3)

There’s a lot to like about the Houston Astros right now, even with a surging Seattle Mariners squad in the AL West. Yordan Alvarez and the Astros hold an eleven-game lead in the division over Seattle while also owning a 7-3 record over their last ten games.

4. New York Mets +750 (Last week: +750, #4)

The New York Mets picked up a big series victory over the Atlanta Braves this week and, as a result, continue to sit on top of the NL East. Jacob deGrom is coming off his third rehab start, and it appears the Mets ace should be back with the club after the All-Star break.

5. Atlanta Braves +850 (Last week: +1300, #6)

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves had a chance to make the race in the NL East even tighter this week but ultimately lost two of three games to the Mets. The Braves will look to continue their dominance of the Washington Nationals this weekend, which should be a positive momentum builder.

6. (Tie) Toronto Blue Jays +2500 (Last week: +1300, #6)

It was an interesting week for the Toronto Blue Jays, who fired their manager Charlie Montoyo and replaced him with bench coach John Schneider. Expectations were sky high for this team headed into the season, but there hasn’t been a lot of consistency. That said, +2500 is a tasty price tag that warrants consideration.

6. (Tie) San Diego Padres +2500 (Last week: +1300, #6)

It hasn’t been an excellent time for the San Diego Padres, who’ve lost seven of their last ten games and have now fallen 9.5-games back of the Dodgers for the division lead. There was a time when the Padres were considered a divisional threat, but that isn’t easy to have faith in with their current play.

6. (Tie) Milwaukee Brewers +2500 (Last week: +1800, #8)

Neither the Milwaukee Brewers nor St. Louis Cardinals have run away with the NL Central. Still, the Brew Crew have been more impressive to this point, owning a three-game advantage over the Cards heading into the second game of their weekend series with the San Francisco Giants.

9. (Tie) Minnesota Twins +4000 (Last week: +4000, unranked)

The Minnesota Twins have been the most consistent team in the AL Central this season and boast a 3.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. That said, there are still question marks about this team, with the division up for grabs in the second half of the season.

9. (Tie) Boston Red Sox +4000 (Last week: +3200, unranked)

After a great end to June and a solid start to July, the Boston Red Sox hit a wall and have lost eight of their last ten games. Things won’t get easier in their final series before the All-Star break either, where they’ll go head-t0-head with the division-leading Yankees.

9. (Tie) Tampa Bay Rays +4000 (Last week: +3000, #10)

The American League wild-card race has been wide open this season. Still, with four straight victories that saw the team sweep the Red Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays now hold a 2.5-game advantage over the pack and will look to pad that lead as they take on the surging Baltimore Orioles this weekend.

9. (Tie) St. Louis Cardinals +4000 (Last week: +2800, #10)

The St. Louis Cardinals have had an uninspiring start to July and currently trail the Brewers by three games in the NL Central. There’s a lot of time to make that ground up, but starting pitching and the bullpen have been areas of concern that will need to be shored up if they have hopes of competing for the divisional crown.

9. (Tie) Philadelphia Phillies +4000 (Last week: +4500, unranked)

Even without Bryce Harper in the mix, the Philadelphia Phillies have hung around in the NL wild-card race and sit just half a game out as of Friday. The Phillies have still lost four straight games entering their series with the Miami Marlins, which should be a test when they kick off the series against the NL Cy Young favorite in Sandy Alcantara.

9. (Tie) Seattle Mariners +4000 (Last week: +12000, unranked)

The Seattle Mariners have crept back into the playoff picture in the American League after running off eleven straight victories. This is their first appearance on the list this season, which is noteworthy for a club that currently can do no wrong on the baseball field.

World Series Odds from FanDuel: