MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Yankees, Dodgers Sitting Pretty

With the second half underway, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are deadlocked at the top, and both have the highest odds of winning the World Series.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers +330 (Last week: +350, #2)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in a tie for the highest World Series odds in MLB, and rightfully so. The team has posted an 8-2 stretch over their past ten games and sits one game back of the New York Yankees for the top record in the league. Look out, the Dodgers are back.

1. (Tie) New York Yankees +330 (Last week: +300, #1)

Even though the Dodgers have put themselves back in the conversation as the best team in MLB, the Yankees still have a 67-33 record. The team owns a 5-5 record over their past ten, and despite not playing at their peak right now, there’s no doubt this is still a dangerous squad.

3. Houston Astros +450 (Last week: +450, #3)

Not much has changed for the Houston Astros over the last week, with them still having the third highest odds to win the World Series. Still, owners of a double-digit lead atop the AL West, the Astros can feel safe and will try to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline, looking to leapfrog the Yankees in the American League for the best record.

4. New York Mets +750 (Last week: +700, #4)

There’s a lot to like about the direction the New York Mets are headed in after winning three straight games and owning a 7-3 record over their past ten. The Mets hold a three-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East, while Jacob deGrom has continued to progress in his rehab starts and will look to contribute down the stretch.

5. Atlanta Braves +900 (Last week: +900, #5)

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves have a healthy lead atop the National League Wild Card standings and are still in the running for the NL East division crown. This team should have a lot of eyes on them in the second half with the amount of talent on this roster while they are also looking to repeat as World Series champs.

6. (Tie) Toronto Blue Jays +1800 (Last week: +2000, #6)

Talent is abundant on the Toronto Blue Jays, and they’re starting to put together a nice stretch. The team has an 8-2 record over their past ten and has the top Wild Card position in the American League.

6. (Tie) San Diego Padres +1800 (Last week: +3000, #8)

Even though the San Diego Padres have fallen behind in the NL West and sit 12 games behind the Dodgers, they still comfortably hold the second Wild Card position in the National League. The Padres will only become more of a threat to do damage once Fernando Tatis Jr. returns.

8. Milwaukee Brewers +2500 (Last week: +2500, #7)

The Milwaukee Brewers hold a three-game advantage on top of the NL Central and boast a 6-4 record over their past ten games. It’s a two-horse race for the division that will likely come down to the wire. The St. Louis Cardinals and Brew Crew must like where they currently sit.

9. Tampa Bay Rays +3500 (Last week: +3500, #9)

It’s been an up and down July for the Tampa Bay Rays, but they’ve still managed to hold the third Wild Card position in the American League. This weekend’s upcoming series with the Cleveland Guardians will go a long way in determining how serious this team’s World Series aspirations are.

10. (Tie) Chicago White Sox +4000 (Last week: +4500, unranked)

It’s been a strange season for the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central after entering the year with high expectations and only holding a .500 record after 98 games. The team is three games back in the division and 3.5 games behind in the Wild Card picture.

10. (Tie) St. Louis Cardinals +4000 (Last week: +4000, unranked)

Paul Goldschmidt is the current favorite to take home the NL MVP award, and he’ll look to help guide the St. Louis Cardinals back to the postseason. The Cards currently sit in a tie for the third and final Wild Card position in the NL, while they’ll look to gain ground in the playoff race when they take on the Washington Nationals this weekend.

10. (Tie) Seattle Mariners +4000 (Last week: +3500, #9)

The Seattle Mariners had their 14-game win streak snapped last weekend when the Houston Astros swept them, but they still hold the second Wild Card position in the American League and have found their stride as they head towards making their first playoff appearance since 2001.

