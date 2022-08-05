MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Yankees Lead Dodgers at Top

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are having a power struggle at the top of the MLB World Series odds rankings, and that’s unlikely to change.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. New York Yankees +330 (Last week: +330, #1)

The New York Yankees are back on top. With some key additions at the trade deadline, including right-hander Frankie Montas. The Bronx Bombers mean business, and they’ll look to continue chasing after the franchise’s 28th World Series banner.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +350 (Last week: +330, #1)

Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t make any sizable changes at the MLB trade deadline, you can easily argue that their roster was already built for the playoffs, and this team seemingly has what it needs to compete. The Yankees’ upgrades likely helped them leapfrog LA at the top.

3. Houston Astros +430 (Last week: +450, #3)

Teams may be closing in on the Houston Astros for the third spot in these rankings, but the ‘Stros have been consistent enough that it’s hard to see someone pushing them here. Houston leads the AL West by 11.5 games and added Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez to the fold.

4. New York Mets +600 (Last week: +750, #4)

The New York Mets’ most significant addition at the trade deadline was one that was already on their roster. Jacob deGrom returned to the rotation for the first time in the 2022 season and pitched five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run and struck out six.

5. San Diego Padres +1000 (Last week: +1800, #6)

If you wanted to see a team make one of the biggest splashes in trade deadline history, look no further than the San Diego Padres. The Friars acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Josh Hader, bolstering an already excellent offense. Their biggest concern was likely in the late innings, and Hader solves that, giving them a dangerous weapon out of the bullpen.

6. Atlanta Braves +1200 (Last week: +900, #5)

Austin Riley was gifted a long-term extension with the Atlanta Braves, and he will be a big part of this team trying to catch the New York Mets at the top of the NL East. Losing the first game of their five-game weekend series with the Mets didn’t help, but there’s still an opportunity for the Braves’ experience to pay off down the stretch.

7. Toronto Blue Jays +1500 (Last week: +1800, #6)

The Toronto Blue Jays upgraded the backend of their bullpen at the trade deadline with Anthony Bass while shoring up their infield depth with Whit Merrifield. Canada’s team has come out of the All-Star break red hot and is now sitting with a three-game lead atop the American League Wild Card standings.

8. Milwaukee Brewers +3000 (Last week: +2500, #8)

In a surprising move, the Milwaukee Brewers moved on from Josh Hader at the trade deadline. The Brew Crew still have the pitching depth to withstand that loss, but the St. Louis Cardinals have crept up on them and now sit in a tie atop the tight NL Central two-horse race.

9. (Tie) St. Louis Cardinals +3500 (Last week: +4000, unranked)

It wasn’t the blockbuster trade deadline many St. Louis Cardinals fans were hoping for, but they still managed to improve their rotation, which has been their biggest concern this year. Adding two left-handed starters in Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery should help down the stretch, with the former Pittsburgh Pirate making his debut last night and pitching six innings while allowing just one earned run.

9. (Tie) Seattle Mariners +3500 (Last week: +4000, #10)

Luis Castillo was a massive addition for the Seattle Mariners ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and he gives the M’s a stable top-of-the-rotation starter that can start in some big games down the stretch. The Mariners hold a 0.5-game lead for the second Wild Card position in the AL and are poised to make noise in the final two months of the regular season.

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook: