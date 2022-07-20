With the All-Star break concluding, the New York Yankees continue to hold the top spot over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series odds rankings.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. New York Yankees +300 (Last week: +300, #1)

The New York Yankees are still the class of MLB at the All-Star break, and they don’t appear to be slowing down. The Bronx Bombers had a terrific first half, led MLB with a 64-28 record, and boasted a 13-game lead in the daunting AL East.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +350 (Last week: +350, #2)

It’s not like the Los Angeles Dodgers have performed poorly up to this point to be dethroned of the top spot, but the Yankees have just been better. The Dodgers still hold the best record in the National League at 60-30 while sitting behind only the Yankees in all of MLB.

3. Houston Astros +450 (Last week: +500, #3)

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros entered the year as favorites to win the AL West, but they’ve exceeded expectations with their nine-game lead in the division at the All-Star break. Alvarez has hung around in the AL MVP race and was selected to his first All-Star Game after compiling a 4.1 WAR in the first half.

4. New York Mets +700 (Last week: +750, #4)

When the New York Mets kick off the second half, there’s an expectation that Jacob deGrom should return to their rotation soon, which is bad news for the rest of the NL. Pete Alonso has led the team offensively with 24 big flies and could present value in the NL MVP race.

5. Atlanta Braves +900 (Last week: +850, #5)

After a slow start to the campaign, the Atlanta Braves have had an excellent last two months, putting them in a great position to defend their World Series title. Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves hold the NL’s top Wild Card position while also sitting just 2.5-games back of the New York Mets for the NL East division lead.

6. Toronto Blue Jays +2000 (Last week: +2500, #6)

Out of every team in the current top ten for World Series odds, the Toronto Blue Jays have arguably been the most disappointing. Jose Berrios hasn’t performed up to expectations, and this offense hasn’t scored nearly enough runs.

7. Milwaukee Brewers +2500 (Last week: +2500, #6)

After the Midsummer Classic, the Milwaukee Brewers will enter the second half of the MLB season with a slim half-game advantage over the St. Louis Cardinals for the top spot in the NL Central. Corbin Burnes has come as advertised and been a top competitor for the NL Cy Young, while there needs to be more consistency from this offense moving forward if they have hopes of maintaining their division lead.

8. San Diego Padres +3000 (Last week: +2500, #6)

Even if the San Diego Padres have let the Dodgers create a big buffer atop the NL West, they have had an admirable first half without their star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The Padres hold the second Wild Card position in the NL and should see a jolt in their performance once they get healthier.

9. (Tie) Seattle Mariners +3500 (Last week: +4000, #9)

Winners of 14 straight games heading into the All-Star break, the Seattle Mariners are scorching hot and put their slow start to their season behind them. The Mariners currently hold the AL’s second Wild Card position and hope the break won’t slow them down.

9. (Tie) Tampa Bay Rays +3500 (Last week: +4000, #9)

The pesky Tampa Bay Rays had an up and down first half, but they still own the top Wild Card spot in the American League. Led by AL Cy Young favorite Shane McClanahan, this pitching staff should continue to be dangerous as the season progresses into the second half.

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook: