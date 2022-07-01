MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Yankees Take Over

The New York Yankees have dethroned the Los Angeles Dodgers as the odds-on favorite to win the World Series for the first time this season.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. New York Yankees +400 (Last week: +450, #2)

The New York Yankees have been extremely dominant this season through three months of action, and they’ve seen their World Series odds climb over the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers. The Bronx Bombers own the game’s best record at 56-21, which has them 7.5-games ahead of the Houston Astros for the best record in MLB.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +450 (Last week: +440, #1)

Amidst the drama surrounding Freddie Freeman in his return to take on his former club, the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers have still been playing some quality baseball, with a 7-3 record over their past ten. Even though the Yankees have surpassed them, there’s still a lot to like about this LA team.

3. Houston Astros +600 (Last week: +700, #3)

There hasn’t been a lot of competition for the Houston Astros in the AL West this season, but that shouldn’t take away from their dominance, as they own an 11.5-game lead over the Texas Rangers entering action on Friday. This team can come at you in so many different ways and will be a tough out come October.

4. New York Mets +700 (Last week: +750, #4)

Even with surges to start June from Atlanta and Philadelphia, the New York Mets have held down the fort as the top team in the NL East and still own a 3.5-game lead over the Braves. There was a time when the Mets looked like they’d be running away with the division, but that hasn’t fully transpired. The good news for the Mets is that Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are trending toward a return soon.

5. (Tie) Atlanta Braves +1300 (Last week: +1300, #6)

The Braves aren’t far behind the NL East-leading Mets, sitting just 3.5-games back on July 1. Considering where they were at the beginning of June, there’s no reason the Braves can’t overthrow the Mets for the top spot by the season’s end.

5. (Tie) Toronto Blue Jays +1300 (Last week: +1100, #5)

Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays have had a rollercoaster ride over the last month, and the team hasn’t had any consistency throughout that time. The Blue Jays are taking on the Rays for four more contests this weekend, and after kicking off the series with a victory on Thursday, winning this series could go a long way in seeing this team’s odds rise.

5. (Tie) San Diego Padres +1300 (Last week: +1300, #6)

The San Diego Padres are currently giving the Dodgers a run for their money atop the NL West, and the two clubs are colliding for an important weekend series. This team has proven to be a threat in the National League, but it’s hard to say if they’ll be able to overtake the Dodgers.

8. Milwaukee Brewers +1800 (Last week: +1800, #8)

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals are neck-and-neck in the race for the NL Central crown, with the Brew Crew currently leading the Cards by one game entering the weekend. It’s hard to see either team getting much separation, but the Brewers’ great pitching should work in their favor.

9. St. Louis Cardinals +2800 (Last week: +2800, #10)

It’s interesting that despite the Brewers and Cardinals being so close together in the standings, the Brewers are +1000 better in terms of their current World Series odds. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado will likely have something to say about that in this tight NL Central race.

10. (Tie) San Francisco Giants +3000 (Last week: +3000, unranked)

The San Francisco Giants have been somewhat of an afterthought in the NL West after the Padres and Dodgers have separated themselves at the top. The Giants still boast a solid 40-34 record entering July.

10. (Tie) Tampa Bay Rays +3000 (Last week: +2800, #10)

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a wall, losing three straight games and having a 4-6 record over their past ten. That stretch of play has seen the Rays’ World Series odds slightly fall while they battle the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild card spot in the AL.

