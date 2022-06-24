MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Yankees Tighten Gap

The New York Yankees have been red-hot, which has them the closest they’ve been to unseating the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top in World Series Odds.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +440 (Last week: +370, #1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a sweep over the Cincinnati Reds and are 6-4 over their past ten games. They hold a slim lead atop the NL West, but promising trends are happening with this team that continues to have the top odds to win the World Series this year.

2. New York Yankees +450 (Last week: +500, #2)

It feels like it’s only a matter of time before Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take over the top spot in these rankings. The Bronx Bombers own a 12.5-game lead in the AL East and are 8.5-games ahead of the Dodgers with their record. This Yankees team is here to stay and has been one of baseball’s biggest surprises this year.

3. Houston Astros +700 (Last week: +700, #3)

The Houston Astros are in New York to take on the Yankees for a crucial four-game series, and this is a great measuring stick matchup for the AL West-leading Astros. Yordan Alvarez has continued to show why he’s one of the most feared hitters in baseball and now has 22 home runs on the campaign.

4. New York Mets +750 (Last week: +750, #4)

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have seen their NL East lead shrink to just four games, but they’re still playing good baseball with a 6-4 record over their past ten. If their pitching rotation can slowly get healthy again, this team should have no problem holding that lead atop the division.

5. Toronto Blue Jays +1100 (Last week: +1100, #5)

There hasn’t been a lot of consistency in the Toronto Blue Jays’ game in June, but that hasn’t changed where they sit in the World Series odds rankings. With a 4-6 record over their past ten and multiple teams playing better behind them, their spot here could be in jeopardy as soon as next week.

6. (Tie) Atlanta Braves +1300 (Last week: +1500, #7)

The Atlanta Braves have cooled off, but they still boast a 7-3 record over their past ten games and are only four games back of the Mets in the NL East. This division is available to be taken by the Braves, and with a veteran team coming off a World Series victory, there’s no reason they can’t erase this current deficit.

6. (Tie) San Diego Padres +1300 (Last week: +1300, #6)

Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres have made things interesting in the NL West, and there’s reason to believe this should be a tight race all season long. The Padres currently own the top wild card position in the National League, and there’s a lot to like about where this team is headed.

8. Milwaukee Brewers +1800 (Last week: +1500, #7)

The Milwaukee Brewers just split a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals and now share a lead in the NL Central. The offense is still a concern with this team, but pitching remains a consistent strength and should continue to be one as the midway point of the season approaches.

9. Chicago White Sox +2500 (Last week: +2000, #9)

The Chicago White Sox have crept back into the AL Central race and sit just 4.5-games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot, but we’ve yet to see this team’s next gear, and that’s a concern, considering they entered the season with much higher expectations.

10. (Tie) Tampa Bay Rays +2800 (Last week: +2800, #10)

If one team on this list has struggled over their past ten games, it’s the Tampa Bay Rays. They own a 3-7 record over that stretch of games, and there isn’t a lot of positivity surrounding them after two poor series against the Yankees.

10. (Tie) St. Louis Cardinals +2800 (Last week: +3000, unranked)

The NL Central was always going to be a two-horse race between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. With an even 40-32 record through 72 games, Paul Goldschmidt’s squad has put themselves in an excellent position to make another playoff appearance.

World Series Odds from FanDuel: