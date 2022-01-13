MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that Major League Baseball’s proposal to players on Thursday was not well received.

While MLB sees significant increased money for 2-plus players with the proposed formula, players side sees even this move as incremental at best. 22 arbitration slots would be removed and replaced by the formula. https://t.co/wzEWvRltQz — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2022

The owners put forward terms to increase pay to players with two or more years of service. The proposition would increase minimum salaries from $570,000 to 600,000. Reportedly, the Major League Baseball Players Association was disappointed that there was no movement on the luxury tax or revenue sharing.

The union also wants owners to address lowering free agency from six to five years, but Major League Baseball is concerned it would affect its competitive balance.

MLB has been in a lockout since December 2, after the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement.

This offer was the first time since the lockout that core economic issues have been addressed, which are at the heart of the two sides’ disagreement.

