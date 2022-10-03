Monday's MLB Plus Money Picks: Phillies, Cubs, and Red Sox to Cash

Chicago Cubs +102 @ Cincinnati Reds

The Chicago Cubs are looking to end the season on a positive note as they come into Cincinnati as winners of seven straight games, tied for the longest active streak in the bigs. Cincy, on the other hand, has been going in the other direction. The Reds have lost six straight and landed in a tie for last with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central.

Chicago has also won nine of their past ten, which includes a three-game sweep hosting the Reds this past weekend. The Cubbies outscored Cincinnati 16-3 in those three games holding the Reds to one run in each contest.

In the month of September, Wrigley’s finest went 15-11 and have been playing good baseball on both sides of the diamond. The same can not be said for the Reds, who are just 4-19 over their past 23 games. They have scored just 18 runs in their past 10 games. Cincinnati has no right to be favored over anyone at this point.

Hunter Greene (4-13, 4.66 ERA) gets the ball for the lowly Reds, facing just their second 100-loss season in franchise history. The rookie has an ERA of 8.00 against Chicago this season and could have another tough outing on Monday night.

The Cubs counter with a rookie hurler of their own as Hayden Wesneski (3-1, 2.33 ERA) gets the ball. Wesneski got his first big league win against the Reds on September 6th when he limited them to two hits and no earned runs while striking out eight.

Philadelphia Phillies +104 @ Houston Astros

The Houston Astros already have nothing to play for, having locked up the top seed in the American League. Philadelphia does not have the same luxury as the Phillies are still battling for the NL’s final playoff spot.

The Phillies’ magic number to clinch is just one as they visit Houston Monday night. Either a Milwaukee Brewers loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks or a Phils win punches Philly’s ticket to the postseason. After two straight wins over the Washington Nationals over the weekend, Philadelphia has put themselves in an advantageous spot in their final series of the year. The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011, the longest drought in the major leagues.

Aaron Nola (10-13, 3.36 ERA) gets the ball tonight as he goes for his 11th victory of the year. Nola is coming off a fruitful month of September, where he put up his second-lowest ERA in a month this season (2.93).

The Astros clinched the top spot and the AL West a while back and have had nothing to play for other than to avoid rust. While manager Dusty Baker has said he plans to play his starters to end the season, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see anyone with any ailment get some rest in their final series before the postseason.

Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1, 2.38) will be on the mound for the ‘Stros for his ninth start of the season after spending the early part of the season on the IL. McCullers has been fantastic since returning with three wins in his past four starts. The right-hander has not allowed more than two runs in seven of his eight starts this season and is coming off a 7.0-inning win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Phillies have everything to play for while Houston is just stretching out as they await the playoffs so getting plus money with Philadelphia is worth the play.

Boston Red Sox +120 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

The Boston Red Sox have been out of the playoff picture since last month and are taking up the spoiler role as the season ends at Fenway.

Rich Hill (8-7, 4.41) will get the first crack at spoiling the Tampa Bay Rays’ chances at improving their wild card position. Hill has not allowed a run in three of his past seven starts. The lefty has also been good against Tampa, going 3-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 15 career appearances (six starts) against Tampa Bay. He has faced the Rays three times this season, pitching 11 shutout innings over two starts before a substandard start on September 6th.

Tampa has stumbled at the worst possible time as they continue their chase of the number two wildcard spot. The Rays have dropped four of five, including two straight to the Astros over the weekend. Tampa has dominated Boston this season, winning 12 of 16 this year, although the Sox won two at Fenway over the Rays in August.

Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season after Tommy John surgery. Glasnow lasted just three innings while giving up one-run ball with three strikeouts in his season debut against the Cleveland Guardians last week. There is no doubt Glasnow will be on a pitch count, so this could be much of a bullpen game for the Rays where the Sox take advantage.

3-Game Parlay

While we all know parlays are tough to hit, they can be a whole lot of fun. Placing a $25 bet returns over $201 if the Phillies, Red Sox, and Cubs can come up with victories on Monday night.

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook