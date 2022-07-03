Mookie Betts, David Price Re-Join Dodgers Sunday vs. Padres
Grant White
The scary part about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ recent 12-5 run is that most of it came without one of their best players on the field. However, that will change Sunday as Mookie Betts has been activated off the injured list. Betts hasn’t played since June 18 while dealing with a rib fracture.
The Dodgers also confirmed that David Price was reinstated after his departure from the team to deal with a family emergency.
The Dodgers activated OF Mookie Betts, reinstated LHP David Price, designated RHP Ian Gibaut for assignment and optioned IF Eddy Alvarez to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Betts continues to do MVP-type things. The four-time Silver Slugger ranks seventh in the National League in slugging percentage at .535, with 30 of his 67 hits going for extra bases. He’ll return to his usual spot in right field and batting leadoff against the San Diego Padres Sunday.
Price has thrived as a reliever with LA. The former Cy Young winner has a career-best 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings with his best earned run average since 2015.
The return of both players elevates the Dodgers’ profile in the betting market. FanDuel Sportsbook has the NL West leaders priced as -205 favorites as they go for a four-game sweep of their division rivals.
