LA Dodgers OF Mookie Betts Gets the Night Off vs. Reds
Grant White
Overview
After playing in the first seven games of the season, Mookie Betts is getting a night off against the Cincinnati Reds. Bill Plunkett tweeted the Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup, with the former MVP notably absent.
Betts is off to a slow start on the season, slugging .290 through 31 at-bats, with just two of his seven hits going for extra bases. A night off could help the 29-year-old get back to neutral and find his power swing.
Trea Turner has taken Betts’s spot atop the batting order, with Chris Taylor filling in for him in right field and batting sixth.
LA has a quick turnaround from Saturday evening’s contest to Sunday’s matinee; expect Betts back in the lineup when the Dodgers conclude their four-game set against Cincinnati.
The Dodgers recovered nicely from their 1-2 start to the season, winning four in a row. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes their chances to improve their win streak, installing them as -200 favorites against Hunter Greene and the Reds on Saturday.
