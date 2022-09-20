MRI Results on Yankees SP Frankie Montas Come Back Clean

The New York Yankees received good news Tuesday as MRI results on starting pitcher Frankie Montas‘ shoulder revealed no structural damage – this according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Montas was sent for an MRI after the right-hander complained of soreness in his right shoulder, the same shoulder which forced him to miss over two weeks earlier in the season. This after turning in another poor outing Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers in which the 29-year-old allowed four earned runs over 3.1 innings pitched.

Acquired from the Oakland A’s at this year’s trade deadline, Montas has failed to live up to expectations since arriving in New York, compiling a 6.35 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, and a 33:15 strikeout to walk ratio in eight starts (39.2 IP).

Assuming the soreness does not persist, Montas’ next start will likely come during New York’s series against the Boston Red Sox, starting Thursday.

In the meantime, the Yanks will be in action Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.