National League Wild Card Round Preview

The National League may boast the top teams in baseball with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and New York Mets. Not only are the top dogs worth paying attention to, but there are some interesting possibilities with the Senior Circuit’s 2022 wild card class.

New York Mets (101-61) – World Series Odds: +950

The New York Mets were cruising atop the National League East for much of the season. Unfortunately, they got cold at the worst possible time, and after a sweep by the Atlanta Braves last weekend, New York finds themselves in a wild card spot.

The Metropolitans have a nice mix of offense and pitching that could see them make a deep playoff run. New York finished with the NL’s top batting average (.259), while their 3.58 team ERA is good for seventh in baseball.

You’d be hard-pressed to find three starters better than Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer, and Jacob deGrom in all of baseball. With starting pitching like that, it will be challenging for any offense to plate many runs.

Not only are the Mets substantial Game 1 favorites, but at -194, they are the biggest wild card favorite to take their opening series.

Game 1 vs. San Diego Padres – 8:07 PM ET – SD: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA) NYM: Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.29 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (93-69) – World Series Odds +1700

The St. Louis Cardinals could be one of those sneaky teams that do damage in the playoffs. Aside from MVP favorite Paul Goldschmidt (.317, 35 HR, 117 RBI), there has not been a lot of talk about the Cards, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t dangerous.

Behind Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado (.292. 30 HR, 102 RBI), the Cards boast one of the best one-two punches in baseball. The pair led St. Louis to a top-ten finish in runs scored and team batting average.

While the Cards’ pitching may take a back seat for the limelight to their pair of superstar sluggers, they have a veteran presence and intangibles that don’t show up on the stat sheet. The ageless Adam Wainwright (11 wins, 3.71 ERA) leads the staff in his age 41 season.

Team ERA leader Miles Mikolas (3.29 ERA) makes a solid 1-2 duo on the mound. Trade deadline acquisition Jordan Montgomery showed the New York Yankees made a big mistake letting him go with a 6-3, 3.11 ERA, and 1.08 WHIP in 11 starts with his new team. Jack Flaherty, who missed most of the season, could be a difference-maker for the Cards.

In what could be the closest series of the first round, St. Louis is a -124 favorite to advance.

Game 1 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 2:07 PM ET – PHI: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) STL: José Quintana (6-7, 2.93 ERA)

San Diego Padres (89-73) – World Series Odds: +3000

The San Diego Padres made the biggest splash ahead of MLB’s trade deadline, picking up superstar Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals.

They also acquired Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds, who is having a career year, and closer, Josh Hader, from the Milwaukee Brewers. While the moves were expected to give the Friars a big boost, it took some time for the new-look Padres to gel.

Still, Soto struggled in San Diego with just six home runs and 16 RBI in 51 games with his post-All-Star break team. Drury and Bell also floundered with their new team. The big three acquisitions will have to give MVP contender Manny Machado some much-needed help at the plate.

San Diego’s pitching has been solid, with Game 1 starter Yu Darvish leading the way. The Padres have the fourth-lowest ERA in the league from innings 1-6 and will have to ride their starters to compete in this series against a stout Mets offense.

Game 1 at New York Mets – 8:07 PM ET – SD: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA) NYM: Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.29 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75) – World Series Odds: +3000

The Philadelphia Phillies battled critical injuries and a slow start to lock up the NL’s final wild-card spot. Taking four of five against the Washington Nationals in their second last series of the season helped lock up a trip to the playoffs for a team that heavily relies on the long ball.

Philadelphia hit the sixth most home runs in the big leagues this year on the back of NL home run king Kyle Schwarber and his 46 bombs. Heavy hitter Bryce Harper also contributed with 18 homers but in just 99 games. Rhys Hoskins air-mailed 30, while JT Realmuto added 22 for a scary top-of-lineup crew.

For the Phils to make any run, they need to get maximum production out of their starting pitcher. Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler are legit top-of-the-rotation arms, but then the starting pitching falls off a cliff between Kyle Gibson and Ranger Suárez.

Noah Syndergaard and his five wins with the club since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline could be the X-factor Philadelphia needs this postseason.

Game 1 at St. Louis Cardinals – 2:07 PM ET – PHI: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) STL: José Quintana (6-7, 2.93 ERA)

