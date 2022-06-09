Nationals 2B Cesar Hernandez Not In Lineup Thursday

Hernandez is one of just four players to play in 58 games this season but he will finally see his first night of rest in their series finale against the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. The Nationals have continued to struggle lately and will attempt to avoid being swept by the Marlins as starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg will make his season debut in his first start in 373 days.
In those 58 games this season, Hernandez has posted a .260 batting average, .314 on-base percentage, and .326 slugging rate. Ehire Adrianza will fill in at second base in just his third game of the season.
Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Odds
The Washington Nationals are currently +122 on the moneyline against the Miami Marlins on Thursday with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.