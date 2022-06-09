Nationals 2B Cesar Hernandez Not In Lineup Thursday

Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (rest) is not in the team’s lineup for Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins, per the team’s Twitter.

Hernandez is one of just four players to play in 58 games this season but he will finally see his first night of rest in their series finale against the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. The Nationals have continued to struggle lately and will attempt to avoid being swept by the Marlins as starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg will make his season debut in his first start in 373 days.

In those 58 games this season, Hernandez has posted a .260 batting average, .314 on-base percentage, and .326 slugging rate. Ehire Adrianza will fill in at second base in just his third game of the season.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Odds

The Washington Nationals are currently +122 on the moneyline against the Miami Marlins on Thursday with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.