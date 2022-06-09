Nationals, Braves National League Best Bets for June 9
There are multiple games tonight to cover on the National League schedule, and there’s definite value to target in these spots.
Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Nationals (+122) vs Miami Marlins (-144) Total: 8 (O-120, U-102)
This contest should be one of the more exciting games to follow tonight, with Stephen Strasburg set to make his regular-season debut for the Washington Nationals. The right-hander hasn’t started since June 1 of last season, making it just over a calendar year since his last appearance in a Nats’ uniform. The former 2009 MLB amateur draft number one overall selection had season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July. Strasburg has posted a career 3.21 ERA, including a win-loss record of 113-61. There’s no doubt that he won’t be at a full pitch count tonight, but Strasburg has posted elite numbers against the Marlins in prior seasons, with a 21-7 record and a 2.65 ERA in 36 career starts. The Marlins will send Trevor Rogers to the bump, bringing a 2-5 record, a 5.80 ERA, and 39 strikeouts. The left-hander has struggled after having a dominant 2021 season where he posted an ERA of 2.64. There’s no doubt he has a ton of talent, but his stuff has been more hittable this season, causing a big bump in his overall ERA. The Nationals have some experience facing Rogers, and they’ve been able to find success, making Washington a worthwhile target. There’s too much value with the Nationals in Strasburg’s first start in over a year, so you should consider the Nats’ plus-money price on the moneyline at +122.
Best Bet: Nationals moneyline (+122)
Pittsburgh Pirates (+225) vs Atlanta Braves (-275) Total: 8.5 (O-112, U-108)
The other National League matchup will feature the Atlanta Braves as sizeable favorites against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves are one of the hottest teams in MLB and have won seven straight games heading into this four-game weekend series. Despite their 24-30 record, the Pirates have shown definite improvements, so don’t expect a cakewalk for the Braves. With that in mind, the Braves are playing at a high level, which is not good news for the road squad. JT Brubaker of the Pirates is set to take on Max Fried of the Braves, which should give Atlanta an edge in the pitching matchup. Brubaker has a 0-5 record with a 4.70 ERA and 53 strikeouts, while Fried has been electric and owns a record of 5-2 with a 2.74 ERA and 61 punchouts. There’s no real incentive for bettors to take Atlanta on the moneyline in this contest. However, if you’re looking for value with the red-hot Braves, consider the run line at -132.
