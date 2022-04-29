Nationals-Giants : How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

Overview

The San Francisco Giants will play host to the struggling Washington Nationals this weekend for a three-game set from Oracle Park. There likely will be a point this year where the Giants stop surprising people, but they’ve been very good early on this season, while the Nationals have carried over their struggles from last year.

When and Where is Nationals-Giants?

Nationals: 13-6 | Giants: 6-15

Date: 04/29/2022 | First Pitch: 10:15 PM ET

Location: San Francisco, California | Stadium: Oracle Park

How to Watch Nationals-Giants?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Nationals-Giants

Moneyline: Nationals +184 | Giants -220

Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-118) | Giants -1.5 (-102)

Total: 7.5 Over (-108) | Under (-112)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Giants likely aren’t getting the respect they deserve early on this season once again and yet they just continue to pick up wins. You’re still getting a nice number with them tonight on the run line, where they currently boast odds at -102, which is certainly worth considering.

Can the Nationals Play Spoiler on Giants?

The Nationals have gotten off to an extremely poor start to the season with a record of just 6-15. Josh Bell has continued on his solid play for Washington though and could be in line for a big series, where he boasts an OPS of .926 on the year.

Nationals Projected Lineup:

2B Cesar Hernandez

RF Juan Soto

1B Josh Bell

DH Nelson Cruz

LF Yadiel Hernandez

3B Maikel Franco

C Riley Adams

SS Lucius Fox

CF Victor Robles

Starting Pitcher: Aaron Sanchez

Will the Giants Beat up on Lowly Nationals?

The Giants went into the season with some offensive question marks but Joc Pederson has fit in like a glove with this team with he’s hit six home runs and OPS of 1.127. The Giants should be able to find a way to score runs off Sanchez tonight, who has struggled early this season but could be without Pederson who underwent an MRI for a groin injury.

Giants Projected Lineup:

RF Joc Pederson

1B Brandon Belt

DH Wilmer Flores

SS Brandon Crawford

LF Darin Ruf

CF Luis Gonzalez

2B Thairo Estrada

3B Jason Vosler

C Curtis Casali

Starting Pitcher: Alex Wood