Nationals GM Mike Rizzo Shoots Down Juan Soto Trade Rumors

Washington Nationals’ general manager Mike Rizzo is sick and tired of the trade rumors surrounding superstar slugger Juan Soto.

GM Mike Rizzo to the Junks – "We are not trading Juan Soto." — The Junkies (@JunksRadio) June 1, 2022

On Wednesday, Rizzo appeared on The Sports Junkies podcast, saying firmly, “We are not trading Juan Soto. We have made it clear to the agent and the player…We have every intention of building our team around Juan Soto.”

In retrospect, the rumors make sense. At 18-33, the Nationals are among the worst teams in baseball, and Soto recently turned down a 13-year, $350 million extension this past offseason. Nevertheless, it is clear by Rizzo’s words that Soto is likely staying put in Washington, at least in the short term. The 23-year-old is off to a slow start, slashing .232/.379/.442 with nine home runs and 16 RBI through 51 games. However, he does lead the major leagues with 42 walks.

The Nationals wrap up their four-game series with the New York Mets Wednesday afternoon, where they are currently +205 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.