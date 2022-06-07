Nationals P Stephen Strasburg to Make Season Debut on Thursday

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is expected to make his season debut against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports.

Stephen Strasburg will make his season debut Thursday night here in Miami, Davey Martinez announced. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) June 7, 2022

Strasburg has been dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome. He hasn’t thrown a pitch in a major league game since June 1, 2021, which will be 371 days by Thursday. Unfortunately, Strasburg is re-joining a Nationals team that is one of the worst in MLB. They sit 16.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Strasburg can use the next few months to ease himself into the swing of things in preparation for 2023.

Strasburg has a career ERA of 3.21 with a 1.093 WHIP and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. However, the three-time All-Star has started just seven games since the beginning of the 2020 season.

