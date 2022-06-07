Nationals P Stephen Strasburg to Make Season Debut on Thursday

Strasburg has been dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome. He hasn’t thrown a pitch in a major league game since June 1, 2021, which will be 371 days by Thursday. Unfortunately, Strasburg is re-joining a Nationals team that is one of the worst in MLB. They sit 16.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Strasburg can use the next few months to ease himself into the swing of things in preparation for 2023.
Strasburg has a career ERA of 3.21 with a 1.093 WHIP and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. However, the three-time All-Star has started just seven games since the beginning of the 2020 season.
MLB Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook
You can bet on the MLB all season through spreads, totals, props, and more only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.