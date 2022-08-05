Nationals-Phillies: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will continue their four-game weekend series on Friday night, one of two Apple TV matchups.
Game 2 of this series is expected to feature a solid pitching matchup between a veteran and a youngster, which should be a competitive duel.
Kyle Gibson is expected to take the hill for the home side, while up and comer Josiah Gray will be on the bump for the Nats.
The Phillies righthander has a 6-4 record with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts, while Gray is 7-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 118 strikeouts.
When and Where is Nationals-Phillies?
Nationals: 36-70 | Phillies: 56-48 Date: August 5, 2022, | First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
How to Watch Nationals-Phillies?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Nationals-Phillies
Moneyline: Nationals (+166)/Phillies (-198) | Run Line 1.5: Nationals (-115)/Phillies (-104) | Total: 9 (O-102, U-120)
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Nationals Attempt to Burst Phillies Playoff Bubble?
After an active trade deadline as sellers, the Nationals will look to their newfound youth in the second half of the season and hope to find some pieces in their farm system that are worth building around. After acquiring Josiah Gray from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the last trade deadline, the move is starting to pay off. He’s been a valuable piece of what the team will do in the rotation moving forward.
Nationals Projected Lineup:
CF Victor Robles
SS Luis Garcia
DH Nelson Cruz
LF Yadiel Hernandez
1B Luke Voit
C Keibert Ruiz
2B Cesar Hernandez
RF Lane Thomas
3B Maikel Franco
Starting Pitcher: Josiah Gray
Will the Phillies Continue Beating up on Lowly Nats?
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the thick of things in the National League Wild Card playoff race. They’ll need to continue stringing together victories against lackluster competition like the Nationals. The Phillies will be up against one of the more consistent arms on the Nats in this matchup, which could give you pause in looking towards them in this game.
