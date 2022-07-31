Nationals Resting Starters in Series Finale vs. Cardinals
Grant White
A trio of Washington Nationals starters is getting the day off Sunday when they go for a series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Maikel Franco, Victor Robles, and Keibert Ruiz were left off the lineup card for the series finale at Nationals Park.
Arguably, Franco has been the most productive batter of the three players sitting, compiling eight home runs, 38 runs batted in, and 28 runs; however, his .608 on-base plus slugging percentage sits behind both Ruiz’s mark of .650 and Robles’s .616.
Instead, the Nationals are starting Ehire Adrianza at the hot corner, replacing Franco, with Tres Barrera covering for Ruiz behind home plate and Lane Thomas taking over Robles’s usual spot in center field.
On Saturday, Washington erased a 4-1 lead en route to a 7-6 win against their NL Central counterparts. The Nats face an uphill battle again on Sunday, entering the matinee as +100 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.