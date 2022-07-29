Nationals Set to Make Final Offer to Juan Soto

Hector Gomez reports that the Washington Nationals are preparing to make a final offer to star outfielder Juan Soto. If Soto does not accept, he will likely be traded before the deadline. This all started when Soto rejected the Nationals’ original extension offer of 15 years, $440 million. Then Soto’s agent Scott Boras said that the Nationals did not charter a flight for Soto to the All-Star game, which was not a good look for the organization. Trade rumors have been swirling over the past few weeks, and with days remaining until the trade deadline, there are apparently up to nine teams seriously vying for Soto.
Washington Nationals Betting Odds
It will be vital to watch if Soto is in the Nationals lineup in the coming days. With trade offers on the table, the organization’s higher-ups may make the call to pull Soto from the lineup to prevent any injury. There is no indication of that tonight, but until August 2, the Nationals could be a team to fade, especially if Soto is out of the lineup. Make sure you watch the lines over at Fanduel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.