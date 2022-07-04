Nationals Star Juan Soto OUT Monday vs. Marlins

According to MLB.com, Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto is not in the team’s lineup for Monday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins. Soto was removed from Sunday’s extra-innings loss due to tightness in his left calf. The 23-year-old was subsequently sent for a precautionary MRI, which fortunately returned clean.
Speaking with reporters on Monday, Soto said “everything is fine,” leaving open the possibility he could return to the Nats lineup in relatively short order.
Soto is in the midst of a somewhat ‘down year’ by his standards, slashing .226/.382/.449. However, that line does come with 15 home runs, 33 RBI, and a major league-leading 67 walks.
Victor Robles will start in center for Sunday’s matchup while Lane Thomas shifts to right field. The rebuilding Nats have lost four straight games and are last in the NL East with a 29-52 record.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nationals at -116 on the moneyline for Monday afternoon’s contest.
