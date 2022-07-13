Nats Closer Tanner Rainey Likely Done For Season

In a lost season for the Washington Nationals (30-59), they may have just lost their closer for the rest of the way. Tanner Rainey was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right UCL sprain. These types of injuries usually lead to Tommy John surgery, which is where Rainey is likely headed. Not only will the right-hander miss the rest of this year, but normal recovery is at least a year, sometimes as long as two, after undergoing this type of procedure.
The 29-year-old hurler got the first chance of his five-year career to finish big league games in 2022. Rainey responded with 12 saves, a 3.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts in 30 innings as the Nats closer.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.