Nats Closer Tanner Rainey Likely Done For Season

In a lost season for the Washington Nationals (30-59), they may have just lost their closer for the rest of the way. Tanner Rainey was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right UCL sprain. These types of injuries usually lead to Tommy John surgery, which is where Rainey is likely headed. Not only will the right-hander miss the rest of this year, but normal recovery is at least a year, sometimes as long as two, after undergoing this type of procedure.

The 29-year-old hurler got the first chance of his five-year career to finish big league games in 2022. Rainey responded with 12 saves, a 3.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts in 30 innings as the Nats closer.

Kyle Finnegan and Steve Cishek have each logged a save this year and have previous experience in the closer role. Andres Machado could also see some opportunities in the ninth.

