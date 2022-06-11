New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso Returned to the Lineup Friday

Alonso was forced to miss one game after being hit by a pitch Wednesday. The Mets initially feared that Alonso may have suffered a broken hand, but those fears were alleviated after tests were performed. Alonso only ended up missing the game Thursday to let the swelling in his hand subside and went 1-5 as the Mets defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Friday.
However, not all the news was good for the Mets, as Starling Marte remained out of the lineup due to a quadriceps injury. Marte was able to run before the game Saturday, so there is hope that he could return to the starting lineup on either Saturday or Sunday.
The Mets will have Carlos Carrasco up against the Angels on Saturday, who will counter with Michael Lorenzen. The Mets are +116 (-1.5) on the run line and -134 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
