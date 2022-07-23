New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom to make at Least One More Rehab Start

There was some thought that deGrom would make his season debut during the Subway Series next week, but that changed once his simulated game start was pushed from Tuesday to Thursday this past week due to soreness in his shoulder. The good news is that deGrom could throw 60 pitches without a problem during Thursday’s sim game. The Mets will have deGrom work out at CitiField on Sunday before making a rehab start next week and then rejoining the team. The Mets will hope that deGrom can remain healthy for the remainder of the season and lead them on a long postseason run.
As for Saturday, the Mets will look to even up their series versus the San Diego Padres after losing 4-1 on Friday. The Mets will start Chris Bassitt, and Blake Snell of the Padres will oppose him. The Mets are +130 (-1.5) on the run line and -158 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
