New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom To Undergo MRI On Monday

Britton also reported that manager Buck Showalter stated that “everything’s going really well” on deGrom’s road to recovery. Despite lacking their ace to start the year, the Mets rotation is putting up historic numbers with a 1.07 ERA across 50.1 innings pitched this year. There is still no clear timetable on when the two-time Cy Young winner will return to the mound, but it’s likely not any time in the short-term future as he has not thrown a pitch since a spring training outing on March 27.
Jacob deGrom had a 1.07 earned run average and 146 strikeouts over 92 innings pitched in 15 starts last season.
San Francisco Giants Vs. New York Mets Odds
The New York Mets are currently -126 on the moneyline against the San Francisco Giants in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
