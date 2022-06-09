New York Mets Call Up OF Khalil Lee

The New York Mets have recalled Khalil Lee from Syracuse on Wednesday to fill out the bench after Starling Marte suffered a groin injury in Tuesday’s game. Last offseason, Lee was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a three-team trade involving Steven Matz. Lee will help provide some extra defensive depth while Marte recovers from his injury. It’s unknown at this point whether or not Marte will require an IL stint. However, if he does, Lee has proven to be a weapon at the plate. In his past 20 games at Triple-A Syracuse, he’s hit .311 with four home runs and 19 RBI.

Mets National League Winner Odds

The injury to Marte could have been one that derailed the Mets, but it doesn’t seem to be severe. Regardless, the Mets’ “next man up” mentality has gotten them to this point as they have the second-best odds to win the National League at +340. New York just split a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Mets were not even at full strength. They could have some value before they get healthy down the stretch.