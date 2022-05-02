New York Mets Designate Robinson Cano for Assignment

Overview

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the New York Mets have designated Robinson Cano for assignment.

Cano DFA’ed by Mets — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 2, 2022

Cano is still owed $39 million from the Mets, but they are one of the few teams that do not need to penny-pinch. New York could have sent JD Davis, Luis Guillorme, or Dominic Smith to Triple-A but sent a clear message that they will roster the best 26 players, regardless of cost. The Mets had to make some decisions because rosters league-wide had to be reduced to 26 players.

The 39-year-old Cano had eight hits in 41 at-bats for three RBI, one home run, and three runs this season. He’s hitting .195, with a .233 OBP, and a .501 OPS.

The Mets are first in the NL East with a 16-7 record, three games up on the Miami Marlins.

