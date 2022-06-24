New York Mets Interested in Reds SP Luis Castillo

Could Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo be Big Apple bound?
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are among a handful of teams interested in acquiring the former All-Star. Per Heyman, “The Mets have two of the best pitchers in baseball on the mend, with Max Scherzer expected back as early as Sunday and Jacob deGrom believed likely back around the time of the All-Star Game. However, with other injury concerns in their rotation (and surely some continuing deGrom uncertainty), the Mets are among a few teams showing early interest in Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo.”
In addition to New York, the San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins are also said to be in on Castillo. Castillo has started nine games for the Reds this season, posting a 2-4 record with a 3.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 51.0 IP.
The 29-year-old is under team control through 2023.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mets at +124 on the moneyline for Friday’s matchup with the Miami Marlins.
