New York Mets Place Max Scherzer on the Injured List

The New York Mets have officially placed Max Scherzer on the injured list, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Bunch of Mets roster moves: Max Scherzer placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 19th)



Jake Reed recalled



Starling Marte reinstated from the bereavement list



Gosuke Katoh optioned to Triple-A



Adonis Medina added as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) May 21, 2022

This was a foregone conclusion after it was announced that Scherzer would miss the next 6-8 weeks due to an oblique strain. That likely means the earliest the Scherzer would return to the rotation for the Mets would be right around the All-Star break. Scherzer was off to his usual start to the season. He was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, along with 59 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched. Scherzer now joins Jacob deGrom and Tyler Megill as starting pitchers in the IL for the Mets.

The Mets did receive some good news Saturday when it was announced that outfielder Starling Marte would be activated from the bereavement list before the first game of the doubleheader versus the Rockies on Saturday.

The Rockies will start German Marquez in the first game of the DH, while the Mets will have Carlos Carrasco on the mound. The Rockies are -154 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.