New York Mets Place Max Scherzer on the Injured List

This was a foregone conclusion after it was announced that Scherzer would miss the next 6-8 weeks due to an oblique strain. That likely means the earliest the Scherzer would return to the rotation for the Mets would be right around the All-Star break. Scherzer was off to his usual start to the season. He was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, along with 59 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched. Scherzer now joins Jacob deGrom and Tyler Megill as starting pitchers in the IL for the Mets.
The Mets did receive some good news Saturday when it was announced that outfielder Starling Marte would be activated from the bereavement list before the first game of the doubleheader versus the Rockies on Saturday.
The Rockies will start German Marquez in the first game of the DH, while the Mets will have Carlos Carrasco on the mound. The Rockies are -154 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.