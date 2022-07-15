New York Teams Seeing Heavy Interest for World Series

The New York Yankees and New York Mets have looked great ahead of the MLB All-Star break, and the public has bought into both franchises.

The Yankees will clash with the Boston Red Sox for a three-game weekend series, and before that, the team held a 13-game lead in the daunting AL East. Heading into Friday’s action, the AL East is the only division in baseball where every team has a better than .500 record, which makes what the Yankees are doing even more incredible.

In what was expected to be an area of question marks for the Yankees, their starting pitching has an average ERA of 3.11 this season, which is the third best in baseball. Gerrit Cole has continued to be a top-of-the-rotation starter, while Nestor Cortes has proven last year wasn’t a fluke. In addition to those starters, Luis Severino, Jordan Montgomery, and Jameson Taillon have rounded out an incredibly dynamic rotation.

The Yankees have had a lot of intrigue in the betting market surrounded by their elite play through three months, which has likely led the public to target them with the most money. The Bronx Bombers currently boast the highest handle percentage at 23% to win the World Series. The Yankees will always have hype built into them with their brand name, but with their performance on the field, it’s not a surprise to see the public money follow them.

In the National League, the New York Mets have been one of the more consistent stories to follow. What’s most impressive about them is that they’ve done most of the heavy lifting without two of their top arms, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. With Scherzer back and already impacting the rotation, the Mets are only waiting on deGrom, who’s close to a return. If this dynamic duo can stay healthy in the second half, there’s a lot of value present with the Mets’ price to win the World Series at +750. The Mets own the second highest handle percentage in World Series bets at 20%, which is higher than their ticket count at 12%.

The Yankees and Mets are the only two MLB teams with handle percentages above 20% and ticket percentages above 10%. Pitching wins championships is a phrase that has always been prevalent in baseball, and if you look closely enough, both of these teams have deep pitching staffs, along with high-end arms that can make a big difference in October.

With that, the direction the public has taken in the betting markets makes a lot of sense, and it won’t be a surprise to see even more of that interest move in toward the New York franchises in the second half.

Below you can find all 30 MLB teams’ World Series odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook.