New York Yankees Activate Aroldis Chapman from Injured List
George Kurtz
The New York Yankees activated Aroldis Chapman off the injured list Friday, the Yankees’ official website reports.
Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: •Returned from rehab and reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman (#54) from the 15-day injured list. •Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.
Chapman had been on the IL; you have to be kidding me because of an infection in his leg due to a recent tattoo. There are just no words. Chapman only has nine saves this season due to the infection, injury, and general ineffectiveness. The Yankees used five relievers in their 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, yet Chapman wasn’t called upon. This tells you all you need to know about the lack of trust manager Aaron Boone has in Chapman. Save opportunities are not in his future.
As for the immediate future, the Yankees will look to rebound after blowing a 5-0 lead over the Brewers in that loss Friday. The defense let them down in the late innings of this game. The Yankees are -192 (+1.5) on the run line and +116 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.