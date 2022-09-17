New York Yankees Activate Aroldis Chapman from Injured List

The New York Yankees activated Aroldis Chapman off the injured list Friday, the Yankees’ official website reports.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Returned from rehab and reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman (#54) from the 15-day injured list.

•Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 16, 2022

Chapman had been on the IL; you have to be kidding me because of an infection in his leg due to a recent tattoo. There are just no words. Chapman only has nine saves this season due to the infection, injury, and general ineffectiveness. The Yankees used five relievers in their 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, yet Chapman wasn’t called upon. This tells you all you need to know about the lack of trust manager Aaron Boone has in Chapman. Save opportunities are not in his future.