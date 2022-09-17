BETTING Fantasy MLB News
12:32 PM, September 17, 2022

New York Yankees Activate Aroldis Chapman from Injured List

George Kurtz George Kurtz

The New York Yankees activated Aroldis Chapman off the injured list Friday, the Yankees’ official website reports.

Chapman had been on the IL; you have to be kidding me because of an infection in his leg due to a recent tattoo. There are just no words. Chapman only has nine saves this season due to the infection, injury, and general ineffectiveness. The Yankees used five relievers in their 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, yet Chapman wasn’t called upon. This tells you all you need to know about the lack of trust manager Aaron Boone has in Chapman. Save opportunities are not in his future.

As for the immediate future, the Yankees will look to rebound after blowing a 5-0 lead over the Brewers in that loss Friday. The defense let them down in the late innings of this game. The Yankees are -192 (+1.5) on the run line and +116 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.