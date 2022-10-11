New York Yankees ALDS Roster: Who's In, Who's Out?

The New York Yankees roster is set for their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Who made the cut? Let’s find out!

New York Yankees ALDS Roster

Catchers: Jose Trevino, Kyle Higashioka

No surprises here.

Infielders: Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson, Matt Carpenter, Marwin Gonzalez

Fans will be thrilled to see Carpenter’s name after the veteran suffered a fractured foot on August 8. The 36-year-old enjoyed a resurgence in pinstripes, slashing .305/412/.727 with 15 home runs in 47 games before the injury. He should provide some pop off the bench for manager Aaron Boone.

Unfortunately, New York will be without the services of three-time All-Star DJ LeMahieu, who continues to deal with a nagging foot injury.

Meanwhile, top prospect Oswald Peraza is also off the roster in a somewhat surprising move after the rookie hit .306 across his first 18 big league appearances.

Outfielders: Oswaldo Cabrera, Harrison Bader, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, Tim Locastro

Again, no real surprises, with Cabrera, Bader, and Judge serving as the top three outfielders and Stanton handling his usual DH role. Hicks’s versatility likely earned him a spot, while Locastro’s elite speed could prove valuable late in games.

As for trade deadline acquisition Andrew Benintendi, he remains sidelined following a right wrist surgery but could be an option for the Yanks later in the postseason – assuming they advance past Cleveland.

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Jameson Taillon, Domingo German, Jonathan Loaisiga, Lou Trivino, Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Lucas Luetge, Miguel Castro, Clarke Schmidt

Boone has said he will roll with Cole, Cortes, and Severino as his starters for Games 1, 2, and 3, respectively.

Closer Clay Holmes is on the roster after dealing with a right shoulder strain before the end of the regular season. However, one crucial absence is reliever Scott Effross, who is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow. Frankie Montas is also absent due to a right shoulder injury.

And, of course, we have likely seen the end of Aroldis Chapman in a Yankees uniform following his decision to skip a mandatory team workout.

Can these horses get New York past the Guardians? FanDuel Sportsbook seems to think so. The Yankees are not only big Game 1 favorites with Gerrit Cole on the mound, but at -220 to win the series, Cleveland is in tough.

