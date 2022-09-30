New York Yankees: Are Giancarlo Stanton's Struggles Cause for Concern?

While Aaron Judge continues to terrorize Major League pitching, the New York Yankees’ other star slugger, Giancarlo Stanton, has been M.I.A.

Stanton, who struck out four times on Tuesday, has looked lost at the plate since returning from an Achilles injury on August 25. In 25 games, the 32-year-old is hitting an abysmal .141 (13-for-92) with four home runs, 11 RBI, 11 walks, and 35 strikeouts. Those numbers are particularly troublesome with the postseason right around the corner.

When asked how he plans to get Stanton going, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “Just continue to ride it out.”

That’s about all the Yanks can do with the notoriously streaky Stanton, a player who, when locked in, is amongst the most dangerous hitters in the game. While Stanton does have 28 home runs, he’s on track to set career lows in average (.208), on-base percentage (.292), and OPS (.736).

The former Miami Marlin looked to be turning the corner when he launched a game-winning grand slam against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, coupled with a three-hit showing two nights later. Since then, Stanton is 1-for-17 with 11 K’s.

“He’s gotten a couple big hits [and] a couple big homers for us,” said Boone. “But for the most part, it’s been a struggle to get all the way back to that point. We’re going to keep working at it and hope it clicks soon.”

With the Bronx Bombers having clinched the AL East division and a first-round bye, how much playing time the oft-injured Stanton sees between now and the start of the postseason remains to be seen.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that whatever struggles Stanton may experience during the regular season, he tends to turn it on come playoff time. Don’t believe me? How does a .297 batting average with nine home runs in 18 games sound? Stanton’s season-long struggles will be a distant memory if he can continue that trend this postseason.