New York Yankees: Are Giancarlo Stanton's Struggles Cause for Concern?
Paul Connor
While Aaron Judge continues to terrorize Major League pitching, the New York Yankees’ other star slugger, Giancarlo Stanton, has been M.I.A.
Stanton, who struck out four times on Tuesday, has looked lost at the plate since returning from an Achilles injury on August 25. In 25 games, the 32-year-old is hitting an abysmal .141 (13-for-92) with four home runs, 11 RBI, 11 walks, and 35 strikeouts. Those numbers are particularly troublesome with the postseason right around the corner.
When asked how he plans to get Stanton going, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “Just continue to ride it out.”
That’s about all the Yanks can do with the notoriously streaky Stanton, a player who, when locked in, is amongst the most dangerous hitters in the game. While Stanton does have 28 home runs, he’s on track to set career lows in average (.208), on-base percentage (.292), and OPS (.736).
The former Miami Marlin looked to be turning the corner when he launched a game-winning grand slam against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, coupled with a three-hit showing two nights later. Since then, Stanton is 1-for-17 with 11 K’s.
“He’s gotten a couple big hits [and] a couple big homers for us,” said Boone. “But for the most part, it’s been a struggle to get all the way back to that point. We’re going to keep working at it and hope it clicks soon.”
With the Bronx Bombers having clinched the AL East division and a first-round bye, how much playing time the oft-injured Stanton sees between now and the start of the postseason remains to be seen.
If there is a silver lining, it’s that whatever struggles Stanton may experience during the regular season, he tends to turn it on come playoff time. Don’t believe me? How does a .297 batting average with nine home runs in 18 games sound? Stanton’s season-long struggles will be a distant memory if he can continue that trend this postseason.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.