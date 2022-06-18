New York Yankees Bopper Giancarlo Stanton Out of Lineup

Giancarlo Stanton is out of the starting lineup for the New York Yankees on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports.

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stated after the game Friday that several Yankees could be given a day off over the next week as the team plays on two of the worst surfaces in the game in Toronto and Tampa Bay. Josh Donaldson, D.J. LeMahieu, and Stanton are all out of the starting lineup Saturday. Aaron Hicks will bat seventh and play center field, Matt Carpenter will bat leadoff and play third base, and Marwin Gonzalez will bat ninth and play right field.

The Yankees will continue their series in Toronto on Saturday and have Jameson Taillon on the bump. The Jays will counter with Alex Manoah. The Yankees are -166 (+1.5) on the run line and +132 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.