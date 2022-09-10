New York Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton Back in Lineup Today

Stanton had to leave the game early Monday after fouling balls off of his foot in back-to-back at-bats. Stanton missed the doubleheader on Wednesday versus the Minnesota Twins but was able to pinch hit both Thursday and Friday. That’s the good news, the bad; Stanton has been mired in a massive slump that has seen his average plummet to .213. While Stanton does have 24 long balls on the season, he hasn’t hit one since July 15.
Josh Donaldson will also return to the starting lineup Saturday. Donaldson had been on the paternity list.
The Rays will look to further cut into the New York Yankees lead in the American League East on Saturday. They will have Corey Kluber on the bump, while the Bronx Bombers will go with Jameson Taillon. The Rays are +160 (-1.5) on the run line and -102 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
